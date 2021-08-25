Career opportunities in New Jersey’s new medical cannabis industry are on the rise and now is the time to get in on the ground floor of this growing industry. Mercer County Community College (MCCC) is currently accepting students in its new health professions program: Medical Cannabis Training.
The 15-hour non-credit class will run Monday evenings, September 15 through October 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Zoom. Anyone age 18 and over may enroll. The classes will be offered through MCCC’s Center for Continuing Studies, and students will receive a certificate upon completion of the course.
Medical Cannabis Training is intended for anyone interested in seeking employment in the medical cannabis profession or those simply curious about this budding industry in New Jersey.
The five-session course will introduce students to the stringent requirements of this highly regulated field. Subject matter experts will cover federal and state laws and regulations, the endocannabinoid system, cultivation basics and how cannabis products are made as well as dispensary technician training techniques such as dosing, administration and compliance.
The cost for the five-session live virtual course is $500.
For more information or to enroll visit mccc.edu/cannabis, email comed@mccc.edu, or call 609-570-3311.