In an effort to spur New Jerseyans to return to work amid labor shortages across multiple industries, Governor Phil Murphy has announced a “Return and Earn” incentive program.
Using $10 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the program provides a $500 incentive for unemployed workers reentering the workforce and receiving job training from businesses with 100 or fewer employees.
The program also complements existing on-the-job training infrastructure to reimburse small businesses up to 50 percent of wages up to a limit of $10,000 per new employee or $40,000 per company for up to six months of wages paid during the employer-provided training period for eligible new hires with identifiable skill gaps.
“Throughout this pandemic, I have heard much about the issues facing small businesses and the dedicated, hard-working men and women who enable their success,” Murphy said in statement. “Our administration is committed to assist businesses in hiring workers, while providing benefits to those entering and re-entering the workforce that will set them up for success in their new jobs and their future careers. This program will help both businesses and their workers, and is yet another step that we have taken to boost our economy.”
Leaders of state business groups also expressed their support for the program. The program “provides crucial skills training that can result in longer-term employment and more opportunity for these workers,” state chamber president om Bracken said. “The NJ Chamber continues to believe that additional investment of American Rescue Plan dollars in business-focused programs like these will generate a more robust and sustainable economic recovery in New Jersey.”
John Sarno, president of the Employers Association of New Jersey, noted, “Return and Earn will go a long way in solving a critical need for employers to stock their talent pipeline and, at the same time, supporting the critical upskilling needs of our employees.”
Visit nj.gov/labor/returnandearn to learn more.