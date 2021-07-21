Area nonprofit leaders aspiring to become future executive directors have an opportunity to build their skills and network in a new program, “Leading from Within,” offered by Princeton-based NonProfitConnect. The program was created with input from nonprofit leaders in conjunction with learning and development experts to address the most pressing areas where development is needed.
“We are offering training that equips future nonprofit leaders with the skills they need to pursue and attain executive leadership positions,” explains Adriana Abizadeh, president of Catalyst Consulting and executive director of Kensington Corridor Trust, a contributor to the Leading from Within program.
As part of the program, NonProfitConnect plans to offer panels of key local funders and stakeholders as well as newer executive directors to share their expertise. The program’s topics are set to include: personal leadership style, leading a team, working with a board, fundraising, financials, and networking.
“We know that many local nonprofit leaders are considering retirement. We need a pipeline of effective future executive directors to continue to support our community,” says Allison Howe, executive director of NonProfitConnect.
Nonprofits have a renewed focus on succession planning after recognizing the need for planning during the pandemic and anticipating the wave of retiring baby boomer nonprofit leaders. In particular, nonprofits are looking to identify diverse candidates who bring their own lived experiences to their leadership position.
“Leading from Within” starts Tuesday, September 14, and runs monthly for nine months from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will receive a mentor to extend learning beyond the training sessions. The Smith Family Foundation is providing space to support the program at one of its sites in Trenton.
Leading from Within is also suppored by the Bunbury Fund at the Princeton Area Community Foundation.
To learn more about the Leading from Within training, board training, or other capacity building programs for nonprofits, go to www.nonprofitconnectnj.org or contact the executive director, Allison Howe, at allison@nonprofitconnectnj.org or call 609-921-8893.