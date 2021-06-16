Princeton Learning Cooperative, an alternative to traditional schooling for teenagers in which students create customized curricula based on their interests and goals, is sharing its message about the merits of self-directed education with a free movie screening and discussion on Thursday, June 17.
The event, to be held over Zoom, runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and begins with a screening of the documentary “Self-Taught: Life Stories from Self Directed Learners,” which tells the stories of six individuals and the impact that self-directed education has had on their life.
The screening is followed by a discussion of self-directed educational options
Register for the event via EventBrite. For more information about Princeton Learning Cooperative visit www.princetonlearningcooperative.org.