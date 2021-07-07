Trenton, NJ (08648)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.