Princeton Senior Resource Center (PSRC) recently celebrated the grand opening of the Nancy S. Klath Center for Lifelong Learning, and the public is now invited to explore the new facility.
PSRC is offering several community open houses. They are scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Tuesday, November 30, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, December 3, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Register online at https://princetonsenior.link/CommunityOpenHouses.
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place November 4 at 101 Poor Farm Road. The new facility features a world-class learning center with high-tech classrooms and lecture hall, a state-of-the-art technology lab, and houses PSRC’s administrative offices.
“This is an exciting day as we officially open the doors to the Nancy S. Klath Center for Lifelong Learning,” PSRC CEO Drew Dyson said in a statement. “We will continue to welcome older adults in our community to gather with friends in this outstanding lifelong learning environment.”
The 12,000-square-foot facility, designed by Richardson Smith Architects, supplements Princeton Senior Resource Center’s current operations at the Suzanne Patterson Center at 45 Stockton Street.