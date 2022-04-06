Trenton, NJ (08648)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain. High 53F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.