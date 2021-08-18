Rider University and the State of New Jersey have partnered to offer a 20 percent discount to New Jersey state government employees. The discount also applies to employees’ immediate family members under the age of 23.
Participants can pursue a degree, certificate, or individual classes from more than 100 nationally ranked programs, including accounting, business administration, cybersecurity, homeland security, and more. The discount applies to all undergraduate and on-campus, part-time graduate programs, as well as online programs.
“Rider is dedicated to helping companies and organizations strengthen their workforces by making higher education more accessible and affordable,” says Jamie Mitchell, Rider director of graduate admission and university partnerships. “We always welcome the opportunity to forge deeper engagement with our community and are particularly excited to support the professional development of state employees and their families.”
“We are proud to partner with Rider University in offering New Jersey State and local government employees and their immediate family discounts on tuition,” says New Jersey Civil Service Commission Chair/CEO Deirdré Webster Cobb. “This partnership is another example of some of the benefits that come along with working in public service.”
Rider currently has partnerships with many organizations and companies, including the New Jersey Bankers Association, Princeton Mercer Chamber of Commerce, Prospanica, Bancroft, and other organizations throughout New Jersey. In addition to professional development for employees, these partners benefit from access to custom-designed training programs, educational sessions led by expert faculty, discounted tickets to Rider’s Division I athletic events, internship and recruitment opportunities, and more.
For more information, visit www.rider.edu/admissions/partnerships.