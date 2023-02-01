In this early February issue in which poetry is a theme connecting three of its featured stories, it seemed only appropriate to lead off with this seasonal contribution from Carolyn Foote Edelmann, a long-time Princeton-area poet and advocate for environmental issues.
For additional poetry, you need only turn forward a couple of (digital) pages. It connects to music through the musings of Dryden Ensemble artistic director and poet Jane McKinley, whose work accompanies the baroque group's upcoming concert, previewed here.
Then, poetry meets history as a group of modern-day poets gather in Bordentown to share their work and celebrate 19th-century Irish nationalist poet and past Bordentown resident Fanny Parnell.
Finally, poetry and visual art are inextricably linked in the exhibit “Context Is King,” a solo show by Trenton-based artist Phillip McConnell, whose computer-generated images each have a related poem.
Snow Passion
What do you do when you love snow?
when you live in New Jersey, CENTRAL New Jersey
and it’s almost the end of January
and there’s no snow?
to be sure
when you drove to the doctor’s this morning
every 20th rain drop was snow
but it only interfered with vision
no avenue to ecstasy
as at Stowe
when snows on Toll Road
led you to circle and circle
a mountain
views of favorite trees,
dense forests, other mountains
altering every few feet
where your tree love
and major curiosity about nature
led you onward and onward
— taught you to link your turns
there was enough snow also
at Waterville (Valley, New Hampshire)
when you and your family
took first run on new snow
upon OBLIVION
only to learn
at the foot of the trail
that, what with wind chill and all,
it was 85 below
so we all laughed
saying, “Well we did it already!”
hopped on the chair lift
did it again
in Aspen
there was always
the right amount of snow
“fresh powder” as you never before had experienced
its powerful reality
usually only floating downward
at night
sun always out for first runs
— no matter how early
from our ‘ski-out’
condominium
in Zermatt
there may have been
too much snow
so that my husband
skied into
some sort of hollow
filled with snow
that came all the way up to
his chin
... a Swiss child skiing past
laughing at
his peril
now, there is never enough snow
the Materhorn looks grey
and sometimes black
in the American West
and the Bernese Oberland
snow is a memory
streams starving for spring
renewal
I am trying and trying
to rejoice
in every flake
this morning
I cannot say, with Piaf,
“Je ne regrette rien...”