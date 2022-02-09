HomeFront Holds ‘Week of Hope’
Lawrence-based nonprofit HomeFront offers a full schedule of events for its fifth annual “Week of Hope.”
HomeFront’s Virtual New Volunteer Orientation, Monday, February 14, noon to 1 p.m. Join a Zoom discussion on how you can get involved with local nonprofit HomeFront this year to help local families who are homeless or in need.
Create Valentines Messages of Hope for HomeFront’s kids, Monday, February 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Create messages of inspiration, kindness and hope at home, and then deliver them to HomeFront (1880 Princeton Avenue, Lawrenceville). Your valentines will be delivered to children who are currently homeless and living at HomeFront’s Family Campus.
HomeFront’s Virtual Share the Love – Art Event, Tuesday, February 15, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join HomeFront and artist April Zay of Hummingbird Arts on Zoom to create uplifting hearts from household items that will be installed in HomeFront’s newly renovated expansion space at the nonprofit’s headquarters.
HomeFront Zoom Discussion Group of Netflix TV show “The Maid” – Is it Reality or Fiction?, Wednesday, February 16, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The nonprofit will lead a discussion about the show, why it is so hard to claw your way out of poverty, the real cost of homelessness, and the reality of government assistance.
HomeFront’s Bake Some Love Event, Thursday, February 17, 9 a.m. to noon. Bake nut-free treats at home that HomeFront will deliver to local families who are homeless and living at local area motels. Bring your baked goods to HomeFront.
Help HomeFront Deliver Meals & Hope to Local Area Motels, Thursday, February 17, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Meet at HomeFront and then assist the Double Helpings team deliver hot meals and supplies to people experiencing homelessness and living in nearby motels.
Virtual Lunch & Learn with HomeFront’s CEO (Connie Mercer) and COO (Sarah Steward), Friday, February 18, noon to 1 p.m. Enjoy your lunch over Zoom and learn more about HomeFront’s programs, services, and the solutions the nonprofit provides to issues faced every day by local families in need.
Volunteer in HomeFront’s Food Pantry, Saturday, February 19, 10 a.m. to noon. HomeFront distributes over 1,000 bags of free groceries to local families each month. Join HomeFront at its Lawrenceville headquarters to prepare food bags and personal hygiene kits, and to sort donated items.
Visit TinyURL.com/HFWeekofHope2022 for more details and to sign up for any Week of Hope events.
Joint Statement on the Critical Need for Blood Donations
New Jersey’s hospitals and clinicians rely on donated blood —every single day — for cancer patients, for accident victims, for people suffering from illnesses like sickle cell disease and for women in childbirth. Each year, the nation’s healthcare providers treat 5 million people with blood donations.
But today, we find ourselves in the grip of an historic blood shortage. The pandemic has driven blood supplies to unprecedented lows. Key sources of blood donations like workplace and campus blood drives have been disrupted during the pandemic. In addition, blood collection centers are impacted by the staffing shortages all across healthcare.
Throughout this pandemic, our healthcare teams have been tenacious and tireless in caring for their patients. But the blood shortage poses yet another challenge in their heroic work to save lives.
Giving blood is safe, and blood centers have stringent precautions in place during the pandemic. Please give if you are able. The need is critical right now. But if you can’t get to a blood donation appointment today, or this week, know that the demand for this life-saving gift never ceases. Any time is the right time to help others by giving blood.
Cathy Bennett
President and CEO, New Jersey Hospital Association
Kennedy Ganti, MD
President, Medical Society of N.J.
Mary Ellen Levine RN,
President, N.J. State Nurses Association
Volunteers Needed
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary.
Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To apply online, go to: www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application.