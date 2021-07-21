Well known in local cycling circles for many years, Dan Rappoport of Princeton is primed and ready to go for his next title. Known as Dashing Dan, the Perimeter Man, for his pursuit of miles logged for the Perimeter Bicycling Association of America, Inc, Rappoport is part of an elite group that specializes in circumnavigating geographical locations. These rides precisely follow the outlines of towns, counties, states, lakes and anything that can be ridden around. Rappoport has logged well over 4,000 perimeter miles since 2008 when he began his quest.
Dashing Dan is out for the record of famed cyclist Joan Joestling-Mahoney, who cycled the perimeters of Australia, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, Iceland, Ireland and many more countries. His ride, started on Memorial Day weekend 2021 and completed the first weekend of June, covers the perimeter of Somerset County and tied Joestling-Mahoney’s record for most counties circumnavigated. He aims to break her county perimeter record of 26 with a two-day ride around Middlesex County with a ride on Labor Day weekend.
“In the winter of ’08, an ad in “Adventure Cycling” for The Perimeter Bicycling Association of America caught my interest. Since then, I’ve done 25 county perimeters, two states, two mountains, three rivers, and a township.” Rappoport’s routes have taken him through Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Each perimeter route must be at least 50 miles. “Unfortunately Princeton is not on my list because our town is too small,” he says ruefully.
To qualify a ride for the record book, the rider must secure written statements from businesses along the route attesting to the date and time that the rider passed by, validating the route and the distance.
Rappoport has been an avid rider for years and was one of the original incorporators of the Princeton Freewheelers. He is a member of the Central Jersey Bicycle Club, as well as other biking groups in the area. He also serves on the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee for the town of Princeton, which promotes walking and bicycling and advises the Mayor and Council on pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.
Contact Dan Rappoport at bikefar@hotmail.com or Sallye Williams of the Perimeter Bicycling Association of America at www.perimeterbicycling.com