While this week’s cover story explores the artistic, cultural, and historical items for all ages that are for sale in the gift shops associated with area museums the holiday shopping ideas don’t stop there.
The Trenton-based nonprofit New Jersey Advocates for Aging Well (NJAAW) has released a special holiday edition of its show “Aging Insights,” available on YouTube and online at www.njaaw.org, highlighting gift ideas for older adults.
Among the recommendations:
No more stuff. Most older adults have spent a lifetime accumulating stuff and have reached a point where they are more interested in getting rid of it than acquiring more. Instead of adding another tie or sweater to the collection, consider purchasing gift certificates or gift cards for a favorite restaurant, either for dining in or taking out. Or purchase a gift card to a favorite store, so the recipient can choose exactly what they want.
Another clutter-free gift idea is to give experiences. Perhaps fund travel for a visit with family members who live far away, or support a local arts organization with tickets to a show or passes to a museum.
And finally you can gift services. Older adults may have physical issues that make it difficult to get work done around the house, so offering to organize the basement or help with gardening can be a welcome gift.
Kitchen Aid. Certain routine tasks that people take for granted can be made difficult or impossible with the effects of conditions like arthritis that tend to affect older people. Kitchen brand OXO has a line of “good grip” products that were created by a man whose wife suffered from arthritis, so they are specially engineered to accommodate aching hands.
Chef In, another line of cooking gadgets, offers items such as garlic presses with a gear-driven mechanism that reduces the amount of strength required to operate the tool.
Tech Talk. Older adults tend to struggle with technology, and many gifts can help them become more comfortable with it. A younger relative can offer lessons to familiarize them with a smartphone or computer, for example.
Certain devices, such as specially made computer monitors, can be great gifts for people suffering with vision difficulties. Someone who frequently forgets to charge their phone overnight could benefit from a high-speed charger. And an adult who wants to keep in touch with family members can be set up with an easy-to-use video chat device for regular family talks.
The Gift of Mobility. Helping an older person in your life learn where the nearest bus or train is can set them up for an adventure to explore other New Jersey towns and venues.
Additionally, exercise is critically important for the aging population, and people are more likely to do it when they’re being held accountable. Devices like pedometers, Fitbits, and Apple Watches can help track daily steps and motivate users to get a healthy amount of physical activity.
Think of the Grandkids. Grandparents who want to create an extra special bond with their grandkids might consider installing a swing set in their yards. It offers a fun activity for when there are children visiting, and the adults can use is as well.