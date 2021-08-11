NJEDA Grants Available for Performing Arts Venues, Businesses
Applications for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s New Jersey Community Stage Relief Grant Program will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17. Venues, businesses and sole proprietors that host, organize, promote, produce or manage live events or performances can receive grants up to $300,000 through the program. Learn more and prepare to apply at https://business.nj.gov/covid/community-stage.
The NJEDA is hosting an informational webinar about the program at noon on Wednesday, August 11. Register at https://bit.ly/NJEDA_StageGrantWebinar.
The Community Stage Relief Grant Program is open to for-profit venues, businesses and sole proprietors that have an eligible NAICS Code or make 50 percent or more of their operating revenue from the organization, hosting, promotion, production or management of live music or performances.
Nonprofit organizations are not eligible. A separate program for nonprofit establishments is being administered by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.
U.S. 1 Newspaper, meanwhile, continues to support the arts in the region, whether they’re experienced through live exhibits and performances or through virtual shows and concerts.
On Wednesday, September 8, U.S. 1 will publish its annual Fall Arts Preview, hoping to herald the return of in-person performances of the many Princeton-area venues that have remained largely shuttered throughout the pandemic.
To ensure that your organization’s events are included in this yearly preview edition, email information and photographs, if available, to arts editor Dan Aubrey at dan@princetoninfo.com.
In the meantime, the paper continues to publish its weekly calendar of virtual and in-person events both in-print and online at www.princetoninfo.com/events. In order to make sure that your events are included, email information and high-resolution photographs to events@princetoninfo.com.