Artist Comes Home to Trenton Social
"Homecoming” is the name of area artist Thomas Kelly’s solo Trenton Social restaurant exhibition opening on Friday, November 5, and remaining on view through November 29.
Kelly notes the following about the exhibition’s name and personal significance:
In 1999 when the Trenton Social space opened as an arts café, bistro-style restaurant, performance venue, and art gallery, the owners asked me to show my work in an exhibition during the grand opening month. I was just beginning to exhibit with a body of work and this would be my second solo show. It was a little daunting, as it was and is a large space. They liked my work and took a chance on me when they opened their doors.
My work and the café were well received and were works in progress. When Brass Rabbit asked me to do a solo show, she did not know of my history with the building. I am now represented by four art galleries and have been happy to have more than 300 original paintings collected. When asked to do a show at the Trenton Social this November, it felt warm and embracing. It felt like coming home. A homecoming.
“Homecoming” is on view at the Trenton Social, 449 South Broad Street, Trenton. An opening reception takes place Friday, November 5, from 5 to 10 p.m. View the exhibit through November 29.
Visit www.trentonsocial.net for more information.
Reflections on Trenton Artists Past
U.S.1 cultural editor Dan Aubrey will present the gallery talk “Marge Chavooshian and Robert Sakson’s Trenton” at the Trenton City Museum in Cadwalader Park on Sunday, November 7, at 2 p.m.
The event complements the TCM exhibition “Trenton’s Treasures: A Retrospective of Watercolors by Marge Chavooshian & Robert Sakson.”
According to Aubrey, “In addition to being accomplished watercolor artists, Chavooshian and Sakson are important for capturing the architecture of the city and region, especially during a time when we see the State of New Jersey once again redesigning the look of the city and removing historically important buildings. And while the two artists capture the physical shapes of the structures, their choices record an emotional response to the buildings’ presence in space and time — something that photographs are unable to do.”
The talk is free and designed as an informal, free-flowing, and chatting occasion.
“Trenton’s Treasures” is on view through November 14. For more information, visit the Trenton City Museum at www.facebook.com/events/3110721059251052 or www.ellarslie.org.
Happy Birthday, U.S. 1
This week marks U.S. 1 Newspaper’s 37th birthday. The paper got its start as a monthly publication with its first ever issue dated November, 1984, and labeled as the “Sneak Preview.”
An early and enduring hallmark of the paper’s distribution model was its in-person delivery from door to door in the area’s growing office parks. While the pandemic put a temporary stop to that practice, U.S. 1 is now resuming some in-office deliveries to places that have welcomed their employees back. If your business would like to be re-added to the distribution list, please contact mdurelli@communitynews.org.
Additionally, it is possible to browse full PDFs of recent issues on U.S. 1’s website, www.princetoninfo.com, under “Latest E-Edition.”
A digital edition of U.S. 1 is also distributed by e-mail every Wednesday. Subscribe at www.communitynews.org/newsletter.