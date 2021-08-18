U.S. 1 continues to accept works of short fiction, poetry, and short plays by writers and poets who live or work in the greater Princeton area. Email submissions, along with a brief biography, to fiction@princetoninfo.com.
August
August is the more-than-middle month
When summer peaks into the dry perfume of cut hay
Days waning, mornings too
Hot as blazes but cooler too
Kids stocking up on fun before the books take over
But maybe the books never left their hands
The quiet month, looking back and looking forward
Farm stands spilling over in yellow, red, purple and green
Meteor showers delight and Venus takes a bow
And 31 of 24 lets us push the fall away, just a bit
Lazy, hot and sweaty
Enjoy the grandeur of this august month.
— Christine Piatek
Piatek has lived in Mercer County since 1985. She currently lives in Ewing and is a retired lawyer who practiced environmental law for the State of New Jersey for 30 years. She enjoys writing of many types, including poetry.
Said So
Still water
chilled
to the bone
runs deep.
A fool and his money
barking up the wrong tree
between a rock and a hard place
are soon parted.
A chip on your shoulder
a dime a dozen
beating around the bush
back to square one.
You can
lead a horse to water
cross that bridge
but you can’t
when you get there
make him drink.
Don’t cut
don’t look
don’t cry
over spilled milk.
a gift horse in the mouth
to the chase
hold your breath.
Down
to the wire, to your knees
to earth
for the count.
— Kathryn Weidener
Kathryn Weidener enjoys playing with words and wondered if a whole poem could be made from cliches. She is grateful for the writing and poetry groups at the Library, Princeton Arts Council, Princeton Adult School and Rutgers Osher Lifelong Learning. Oh, and all the Zoom connections, too!
Popcorn
A Things that bug me: there are so many, I cannot begin to list them, so I’ll switch to the things that don’t; a much shorter list. Popcorn, for example.
B Popcorn?
A It’s crunchy, but not too loud.
B What else?
A Well, I like cats – as long as they’re not too affectionate.
B Popcorn. Cats. Anything else?
A People who don’t dominate a conversation.
B That’s three.
A I did say it was a short list.
B Surely there’s more than that.
A New Yorker cartoons – except the ones I don’t get.
B And?
A Trees.
B I knew it!
A You knew I like trees?
B I knew if I pumped you, there’d be more on your list.
A One more on the list of what bugs me.
B Now what?
A People who say, ‘I told you so.’
— Judith McNally
Judith McNally lives in Roosevelt and is retired from teaching creative writing at City University of New York, Princeton Adult School and Mercer County Community College. She dubs this style of dialogue-poem a ‘micro-logue’ due to its length.