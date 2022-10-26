Submissions are being accepted through January 23 for the 2023 Princeton Environmental Film Festival (PEFF), a signature Princeton Public Library event featuring films and filmmaker presentations which explore sustainability and environmental issues.
The festival will be held March 24 through 31, and films will be screened in person and available to stream online. An entry form and additional information about PEFF is available at princetonlibrary.org/peff. There is no fee to submit a film for consideration.
The Princeton Environmental Film Festival is under the direction of Susan Conlon and Kim Dorman whose focus is to present films with local, regional and international relevance, and engage our community in exploring environmental sustainability from a wide range of angles and perspectives. Screenings are free and made possible through funding from the Church & Dwight Employee Giving Fund and The Whole Earth Center of Princeton and others.
For more information about library programs and services, call 609-924-9529 or visit PPL's website at princetonlibrary.org.