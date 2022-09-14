Note: This commentary is in relation to Dan Aubrey's June 22 story, "Wyeth's 'Reception to Washington' to Be Sold," as well as July 27's "To the Editor: Stop the Sale of an Historic Work of Art," from the Trenton Historical Society Board of Trustees.
At the September 9 quarterly meeting of the Board of Trustees of Thomas Edison State University, the board modified its resolution to sell the N.C. Wyeth painting of Washington’s Reception with the Ladies of Trenton. They no longer need to sell the painting by January, 2023, and they are looking for alternatives for keeping the painting in Trenton, with the State of New Jersey perhaps offering them money for the painting and placing it in the newly renovated State House. They have recognized the outpouring of response from people in the area who want to keep the important painting in Trenton.
Thank you to all who sent emails and wrote letters to keep the painting in Trenton. With your help we have won a battle but not the war. Please continue your efforts to support keeping the NC Wyeth painting in Trenton by writing emails and letters to the TESU Board of Trustees and NJ Secretary of Higher Education.
For more information, visit the Trenton Historical Society's website.