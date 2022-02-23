PSA from the Sourland Conservancy: Amphibian Crossing
Sourland Amphibians are migrating. During the first warm rain — warm in a relative way, above 40 degrees or so — spotted salamanders emerge from deep dark places in the soil and begin an epic journey. They are returning to their natal pools — the place where they were born — to mate and lay eggs. They’re guided by a small organ in the brain that reads the earth’s magnetic field and directs them.
Please help protect them by staying off the road on warm (above 40 degrees) rainy nights in early March. Learn more by visiting sourland.org/amphibian-crossing-guards.
Rider Faculty: Dell’Omo Must Go
Rider University’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors recently overwhelmingly voted no confidence in university president Gregory Dell’Omo and demanded his immediate removal.
The resolution they approved was as follows:
Whereas President Gregory Dell’Omo’s decisions and actions have placed the long-term viability of the University in jeopardy;
Whereas President Gregory Dell’Omo’s strategic policies have led to a weakening of the University’s financial condition that includes but is not limited to multiple years of cash deficits — a first in the history of the University; dramatic and dangerous increases in University debt; and three downgrades of the University’s bond rating;
Whereas President Gregory Dell’Omo’s strategic policies have led to a 19% decline in full-time enrollment, reducing Rider’s enrollment to its lowest point in over twenty years;
Whereas President Gregory Dell’Omo’s strategic policies have seriously eroded Rider’s financial position, reducing net income by 6 million dollars, increasing non-teaching expenses by 8 million dollars between 2015 and 2019 (pre-pandemic) while significantly increasing Rider’s debt, in a time period where peer institutions in Rider’s market experienced increased enrollment and net revenue;
Whereas President Gregory Dell’Omo’s strategic decisions in regards to Westminster Choir College have resulted in lost alumni support, reduced enrollments for the University, lost reputational status and resulted in expensive legal and consulting fees, actions which have alienated students, alumni, faculty and artistic partners of the University;
Whereas President Gregory Dell’Omo’s strategic decision to duplicate existing Westminster Choir College facilities on the Lawrenceville campus has added additional debt to the University and produced inadequate facilities which have further alienated students, alumni, faculty and artistic partners of the University and led to enrollment revenue losses in excess of 10 million dollars per year for the University;
Whereas President Gregory Dell’Omo has failed to meet important benchmarks of the University’s strategic plan as approved by the Rider’s Board of Trustees. Instead of increases in full-time enrollment, improved student retention, and stabilization of the University’s discount rate, his strategic policies have instead led to significantly decreased enrollments, increases in the discount rate, and an excessive and unsustainable debt load which costs in the range of 10 million dollars per year to service;
Whereas President Gregory Dell’Omo strategic policies in total have severely eroded the student, parent, faculty, and public confidence in Rider University and severely damaged Rider’s financial position; therefore, be it
Resolved, that Rider University’s represented faculty and athletic staff:
1. have no confidence in the ability of President Gregory Dell’Omo and his administrative team to provide the leadership and good judgment necessary to secure the long-term academic and financial health of the University;
2. that we call for the Board of Trustees to consider their fiduciary responsibilities as stewards of Rider University in light of the significant failures of President Dell’Omo’s failed strategic policies;
3. that we call upon the Board of Trustees to remove President Gregory Dell’Omo as president of Rider University.