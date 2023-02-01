In this early February issue, poetry is a theme connecting three of its featured stories:
Dryden Ensemble Presents Free Concert of Bach-Inspired Poetry and Music
• Poetry connects to music through the musings of Dryden Ensemble artistic director and poet Jane McKinley, whose work accompanies the baroque group's upcoming concert.
An Afternoon of Poetry in Honor of Fanny Parnell
• Then, poetry meets history as a group of modern-day poets gather in Bordentown to share their work and celebrate 19th-century Irish nationalist poet and past Bordentown resident Fanny Parnell.
Context Is King in Artworks Trenton Exhibition
• Finally, poetry and visual art are inextricably linked in the exhibit "Context Is King," a solo show by Trenton-based artist Phillip McConnell, whose computer-generated images each have a related poem.