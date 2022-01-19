The area’s cultural organizations celebrate the change of the new year by offering a diverse and ambitious cultural calendar. And despite the pandemic-related uncertainties that require patrons to check for changes and social protocols, the following offerings show that the arts are maintaining a lively beat and providing plenty of life and color over the winter months:
Music
Princeton University Concerts
The 129-year-old series returns with a mid-February to late-April schedule at Richardson Auditorium on the Princeton University campus.
The Takacs String Quartet with Julien Labro on the bandoneon presents a program featuring new works by Brazilian-American composer Clarice Assad and Grammy-winner rock guitarist Bryce Dessner — both co-commissioned by PUC as part of the Music Accord consortium of 11 presenters nationwide — and a performance of Ravel’s String Quartet. Thursday, February 17, 7:30 p.m.
British tenor Mark Padmore and acclaimed Japanese-born pianist Mitsuko Uchida perform songs by Beethoven and Schubert. Thursday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.
American violinist Benjamin Beilman and Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich present a program to be announced. Wednesday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.
The Mahler Chamber Orchestra, with violinist and concertmaster Mark Steinberg, partners with pianist Mitsuko Uchida to present Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488 and Piano Concerto No. 24 in C Minor, K. 491, and Webern’s, Five Movements Op. 5 and Variations for Piano, Op. 27. Thursday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.
Ebene String Quartet performs Mozart’s String Quartet No. 14 in G Major, K. 387 Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 110, and Brahms’ String Quartet No. 3 in B-flat Major, Op. 67, Thursday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.
Dover String Quartet presents the thematic concert “Music of Gratitude and Remembrance” featuring Haydn’s String Quartet in D Major, Op. 64, No. 5 “The Lark,” Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 4 in D Major, Op. 83, and Britten’s String Quartet No. 3 in G Major, Op. 94. Thursday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.
The Tetzlaff String Quartet performs Haydn’s String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 20, No. 5, Berg’s String Quartet, Op. 3, and Schubert’s String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, a.k.a. “Death and the Maiden.” Thursday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.
And cellist and 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year Sheku Kanneh-Mason and pianist and recording artist Isata Kanneh-Mason perform Beethoven’s Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 4 in C Major, Op. 102, No. 1, Shostakovich’s Sonata for Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 40, Frank Bridge’s Sonata for Cello and Piano, H. 125, and Benjamin Britten’s Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op. 65. Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.
Princeton Symphony Orchestra
One of the only groups to maintain live music throughout the pandemic, the PSO launches into the second part of its 2021-’22 season with the following offerings at Princeton University’s Richardson Auditorium.
PSO assistant conductor Kenneth Bean and internationally performing Armenian violinist Diana Adamyan team up for a program featuring American composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade, Op. 33, Finland’s Jean Sibelius’s, Violin Concerto, and Czech composer Antonín Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.” Saturday, February 5, 8 p.m., and Sunday, February 6, 4 p.m.
PSO music director and conductor Rossen Milanov and Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrandez present “Ferrandez plays Dvorak,” featuring Dvorak’s “Cello Concerto,” contemporary American composer James Lee III’s “Amer’icon,” and 20th century Russian-American composer Igor Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite.” Saturday, March 5, 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 6, 4 p.m.
Milanov and the American-born pianist Mackenzie Melemed present “Brahms and Scriabin,” featuring 19th early 20th century Russian composer Alexander Scriabin’s Piano Concerto, and 19th century German composer Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 27, 4 p.m.
Conductor Milanov and American violinist Stefan Jackiw’s “Milanov & Jackiw” program features Philadelphia Orchestra composer-in-residence Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Elegia Andina,” 20th century film composer Erich Korngold’s Violin Concerto, and German romantic composer Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, a.k.a. the “Scottish Symphony.” Saturday, May 7, 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, 4 p.m.
More information: 609-497-0020 or www.princetonsymphony.org.
Westminster Conservatory
The next Westminster Conservatory at Nassau recitals will be released Thursdays, January 20 and February 17, at 12:15 p.m., as a video embedded in the Nassau Presbyterian Church website.
The January concert features pianists Galina Prilutskaya and Inessa Gleyzerova Shindel, and the February performance has Kevin Willois on flute, and Patricia Landy on piano.
More information: www.nassauchurch.org/westminster-conservatory-recitals.
McCarter Theater
McCarter Theater offers a series of diverse musical offerings that leads into the spring.
The Branford Marsalis Quartet arrives with its “uncompromising interpretation of a kaleidoscopic range of both original compositions and jazz and popular classics.” Thursday, February 3, 7:30 p.m.
Keb’ Mo, the Nashville-based blues singer, songwriter, guitarist, and American roots music master brings his five-time Grammy Award-winning sound to Princeton. Monday, February 7, 7:30 p.m.
Anais Mitchell, a Broadway and eight-time Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter, and the folk group Bonny Light Horseman perform. Saturday, February 12, 8 p.m.
Jennifer Koh, an American-born violinist and Tchaikovsky Competition medalist, presents an evening of her “broad and eclectic repertoire.” Friday, February 18, 8 p.m.
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, the Grammy Award-winning big band, with special guest tap dancer Ayodele Casel, appear. Saturday, February 19, 8 p.m.
“The Princeton Sing-Off” is a night of a cappella starring students from Princeton University. Thursday, February 24, 7:30 p.m.
Jeremy Dutcher, a opera tenor, composer, and member of the Tobique First Nation, presents an evening of classical, pop, and songs associated with several American and international traditions. Tuesday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.
Joe Henry presents a concert reflecting his 25 years of performing American popular music and three Grammy Award-winning albums. Friday, March 4, 8 p.m.
Seong-Jin Cho, a Chopin International Competition first prize-winning pianist and Deutsche Grammophon contract performer, performs. Monday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.
“A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul” — multi-genre musician, vocalist and composer Damien Sneed’s homage to the “Queen of Soul” — takes the stage. Saturday, March 19, 8 p.m.
“Steady On: 30th Anniversary Tour” is a night with Grammy Award singer-songwriter, and acoustic guitarist Shawn Colvin. Friday, March 25, 8 p.m.
Laurie Berkner makes her regular hometown stop to Princeton with two events. Her “Greatest Hits” sensory-friendly performances at 11 a.m. and a “queen of kids” music band performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
Richard Thompson, noted as one of Rolling Stone Magazine’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” makes his annual McCarter Theater presentation. Friday, April 1, 8 p.m.
Audra McDonald — the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning Broadway singer and actress — performs. Saturday, April 2, 8 p.m.
Triveni features an evening of music by Indian classical music masters Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath, and Jayanthi Kumaresh. Friday, April 8, 8 p.m.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra features 15 contemporary soloists and ensemble players under the direction of Wynton Marsalis, performing historic masterworks, rare compositions, and new pieces commissioned by Lincoln Center. Saturday, April 9, 8 p.m.
J’Nai Bridges, the American mezzo-soprano and rising opera performer, brings her international presentation to McCarter. Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m.
Angelique Kidjo brings the sounds of her new “Mother Nature” album, her Grammy Award-winning talent, and the work of other West African musicians to Princeton. Tuesday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.
McCarter Theater, 91 University Place, Princeton. 609-258-2787 or www.mccarter.org.
Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey
The West Windsor-based group presents its annual two-part winter concert, featuring an afternoon performance by its Wind Symphony, String Preparatory Orchestra, and Pro Arte Orchestra, and an evening presentation featuring the Saxophone Choir and Symphonic Orchestra with guest artist, violinist and Philadelphia Orchestra concert master David Kim. Yvonne Theater, Rider University. Sunday, January 23, 3 and 7 p.m.
More information: www.yocj.org
Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey
“Porgy & Bess,” the concert version, opens the year in February and features noted baritone Keith Spencer, soprano Heather Hill, and the Lincoln University Concert Choir. Sunday, February 27, 7:30 p.m.
“Carnival of the Animals” follows in the War Memorial Ball Room in March. In addition to French composer Camille Saint-Saens’ 1886 work that gives the concert its name, the zoologically themed event includes 19th century Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee,” Bach’s “Sheep May Safely Graze,” Gershwin’s “Walking the Dog,” and others. Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.
“The Genius of John Williams” wraps up CPNJ’s season in April. A celebration of Williams’ film and event compositions, the program includes the “Star Wars Suite,” “E.T. Adventures on Earth,” “Olympic Fanfare,” and “Escapades for Saxophone and Orchestra from ‘Catch Me if you Can,’” the latter featuring guest saxophonist Jonathan Wintingham. Saturday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.
Capital Philharmonic, War Memorial Building, 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton. www.capitalphilharmonic.org.
Capital Singers of Trenton
The city-based choir group goes on the road in March and bring its “The Passing of the Year” concert to Incarnation-St. James Parish, 1545 Pennington Road, Ewing, Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., and St. David’s Episcopal Church, 90 South Main Street, Cranbury, Sunday, March 13, 4 p.m.
Then look for its annual spring concert. Titled “Looking Back/Moving Forward,” it is set to be presented at Sacred Heart Church, 343 South Broad Street, Trenton, Sunday, May 1, 4 p.m.
More information: www.capitalsingers.org.
Princeton Pro Musica
“Annelies,” composer James Whitbourn’s tribute to the life and legacy of Anne Frank, gets back on the schedule after being postponed in 2020 and will be presented by one of the area’s most respected choral groups at Princeton University’s Richardson Auditorium. Sunday, March 13, 4 p.m.
More information: www.princetonpromusica.org.
Museums & Galleries
Morven Museum and Gardens
“Ma Bell: The Mother of Invention in New Jersey” features original historical artifacts pertinent to the many discoveries, products, and fields of work that comprised the Bell System in New Jersey from the 1920s to around 1984, when the Bell System monopoly divestiture created the seven “Baby Bells” known as the Regional Bell Operating Companies. Created in partnership with the AT&T Archives, the exhibition opens in March, date TBD.
Morven Museum, 55 Stockton Street, Princeton, Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 609-924-8144 or www.morven.org.
Princeton University Art Museum
Look for the following openings, lectures, and discussions at the museum’s satellite galleries in downtown Princeton.
Artist Talk with photographer Elle Pérez, whose work is represented in the exhibition PUAM exhibition “Orlando,” an exploration of the potentials of human identity. The exhibition was organized by Aperture, New York, and guest curated by Tilda Swinton, who performed in the film version of Virginia Woolf’s noted novel “Orlando.” PUAM chief curator Juliana Ochs Dwerk introduces the artist. Part of the Art on Hulfish programming. Free Zoom presentation. Thursday, January 20, 5:30 p.m.
Meet the Artist: Kelly Wang, creator of the exhibition “Between Heartlands / Kelly Wang,” a multimedia work that combines contemporary and ancient influences and American and Asian traditions, Art@Bainbridge. Saturday, January 29, 1 p.m.
Curator Talk: Wendy Red Star, the artist and curator of the exhibition “Native America: In Translation,” will provide an overview of the project and how the participating artists engage with photography and film in their work. Free Zoom registration. Thursday, February 3, 5:30 p.m.
Opening Celebration: “Native America: In Translation,” curated by Wendy Red Star. Coordinators of the exhibition featuring interactive gallery activities says the project “considers the wide-ranging work of photographers and lens-based artists who pose challenging questions about land rights, identity and heritage, and histories of colonialism.” Art on Hulfish, Saturday, February 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
Artist Conversation with artists Kelly Wang and Zhang Hongtu, both of whom combine contemporary and ancient American and Asian influences will use Wang’s Art@Bainbridge exhibition “Between Heartlands” to discuss their artistic inspiration and process. According to the PUAM, “Wang brings the perspective of a person raised in New York City with Asian roots, while Zhang was born in China and came to the United States seeking artistic and religious freedom.” Free on Zoom. Thursday, February 17, 5:30 p.m.
Virtual Artist Demonstration: Kelly Wang and Samuel Shapiro, a doctoral student in the Princeton University Department of Art & Archaeology, discuss Wang’s artistic techniques, materials, and tools and “the boundaries of calligraphy, painting, and sculpture.” The program features footage of Wang demonstrating tools and techniques in her art studio. Free on Zoom. Thursday, February 24, 5:30 p.m.
In Facilitated Discussion: Memory a PUAM education department member uses works from the museum’s collection as part of an interactive discussion exploring the “different aspects of memory, including personal and collective memory, nostalgia, and trauma.” Free via Zoom. Thursday, March 3, 5:30 p.m.
More information: artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar.
Arts Council of Princeton
“Traces of Time: Eileen Hohmuth Lemonick” is a visual exploration of a “lifetime of memories, love, sexuality, family, beauty, decay, fragility, longevity, vulnerability, sickness, health, and death.”
The Princeton-based photographer specializes in documentary and portrait photography and has worked on projects chronicling Ugandan children orphaned by AIDS or having served as revolutionary child soldiers, Malawian healthcare works, Holocaust survivors in Germany, and the global experience of blind individuals. The current exhibition is the photographer’s personal response to being incapacitated by an accident and finding inspiration in the flowers given to her by friends. Through Saturday, February 5, closing reception 3 to 5 p.m.
“Nine Decades of Complementary Visions: Jane Adriance & Bob Jenkins,” featuring Adriance’s oils and watercolors on canvas and Jenkins’ sculptures of painted paper mache on wire. February 12 through March 12.
“Still Lifes from a Stilled Life: Oil Paintings from 2019-2022: Joe Kossow,” a show of the artist’s oil paintings that the artist says mainly focuses on “simple, everyday objects, the types of things that everyone knows and can relate to: flowers, fruit, old bottles and tools.” April 2 through 30.
Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org.
Grounds For Sculpture
“Fragile: Earth,” developed with the Color Network’s mission to aid in the advancement of people of color in the ceramic arts, “is an exploration of vulnerability as strength, the faults of a strong façade, and the fragility of entities we take for granted, such as nature and government, amid ongoing global health and social crises,” according to GFS promotional materials. The works by 16 contemporary artists were selected by New York and Los Angeles-based curator Angelik Vizcarrondo-Laboy. May 22 through January 8, 2023.
“Roberto Lugo: The Village Potter” highlights work by the ceramicist, performance artist, and educator. According to GFS, Lugo references “traditional European and Asian decorative arts, historically displayed as luxury items in wealthy homes. His surface treatment is a mixture of traditional design, graffiti, and portraiture, often including the faces of those that history leaves out, focusing his representation on icons from BIPOC contemporary culture and history, as well as more personal works that point to his and his family’s personal experiences.” May 22 through January 8, 2023.
Grounds For Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton, Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Timed entry required, $10. www.groundsforsculpture.org.
New Jersey State Museum
“Posing Beauty in African American Culture” is a touring exhibition that museum materials say “explores the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts. Throughout the Western history of art and image-making, the relationship between beauty and art has become increasingly complex within contemporary art and popular culture.” The exhibition was organized by the department of photography and imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, and curated by its chair, Deborah Willis. January 29 through May 22.
New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State Street, Trenton. 609-292-6464 or www.nj.gov/state/museum.
West Windsor Arts Council
“Art Against Racism: Manifesting Beloved Community” employs a multitude of artistic media to show what it means to live in a nation and world designed around social and economic justice. On view at through February 26 at West Windsor Arts Center in Princeton Junction.
More information: www.westwindsorarts.org.
Trenton City Museum
“Painting the Moon and Beyond: Lois Dodd and Friends” highlights the artistry of the nationally known New Jersey-born artist who began her career in New York City in the 1940s, stayed committed to painting figurative scenes despite changing fashions, and is now represented in the permanent collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art, Museum of Modern Art, Cooper Union, and others. Through April 29.
Trenton City Museum, Cadwalader Park, Trenton. 609-989-3632 or www.ellarslie.org.
The Zimmerli Museum
The museum on the Rutgers University campus is continuing several free exhibitions launched in 2021: “Angela Davis — Seize the Time,” a look at the political activist, professor, author, feminist proponent of civil rights, and a member of the Communist Party and Black Panther Party; “Communism Through the Lens: Everyday Life Captured by Women Photographers in the Dodge Collection”; “Microcosm of Mexico: 100 Original Woodcuts by José Guadalupe Posada”; “Mark Loughney: Pyrrhic Defeat, A Visual Study of Mass Incarceration, 2014 to the Present,” images by the incarcerated admitted arsonist; Stitching Time: The Social Justice Collaboration Quilts Project,” and “Painting in Excess: Kyiv’s Art Revival, 1985-1993,” examining the blossoming of new art in the Ukrainian city after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Zimmerli Art Museum, 71 Hamilton Street, New Brunswick. 848-932-7237 or zimmerlimuseum.rutgers.edu.
Artworks Trenton
“Towers: Holding On” is photographer Edwin J. Torres’ series of family documentary photographs inspired by the grief he and his family members felt after the death of his mother at the start of the pandemic. The Trenton photographer has had his work published by the New York Times, The Atlantic, The New York Daily, ProPublica, and others. February 1 through 26. Opening reception Saturday, February 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
Artworks, 19 Everett Alley and South Stockton Street, Trenton. www.artworkstrenton.org.
Historical Society of Princeton’s Updike Farmstead Museum
The farmstead building and grounds have reopened after an extended shutdown. Exhibitions include a look at Albert Einstein’s years in Princeton and furniture from his home. Also on view are “Princeton’s Portrait,” showcasing vintage photographs of Princeton’s farming history; works by late Princeton painter and educator Rex Goreleigh; works by the A-Team Artists of Trenton and the Princeton Photography Club; and the outdoor exhibition, “Farmstead History Trail,” which tells the stories of the Native Americans, Quakers, and family farmers that inhabited the area, and the “Garden State History Garden,” a multimedia interpretation of New Jersey’s agricultural past. Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m., $4.
Updike Farmstead, 354 Quaker Road, Princeton. www.princetonhistory.org.
Theater
McCarter Theater
Princeton’s Tony Award-winning theater is getting past the pandemic and back into the game of producing and presenting theater with the following offerings.
“Dreaming Zenzile,” the show created and performed by Somi Kakoma, the American-born jazz artist of Rwandan and Uganda heritage, uses the final concert of South African musical artist and activist Miriam Makeba as a means to evoke a personal and communal spiritual journey. Through February 13.
“Air Play,” created by the Acrobuffos — circus performers Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone in collaboration with kinetic sculptor Daniel Wurtzel — follows the adventures of two siblings traveling an airy world where ordinary objects are transformed into objects of beauty. Saturday, January 22, 3 p.m.
“Ride The Cyclone: The Musical” is McCarter artist director Sarah Rasmussen’s inaugural directing project of a comedic-tragic musical with books, music, and lyrics by Canadian theater artists Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond. April 30 to May 29.
McCarter Theater, 91 University Place, Princeton. 609-258-2787 or www.mccarter.org.
Passage Theatre
Trenton’s nonprofit professional theater gets going in 2022 with a series of works developed by the company’s PlayLab Program.
First up is “The OK Trenton Project. The documentary-style production uses the actual 2016 Trenton incident of the City of Trenton removing a student-created work of art — a giant hand giving the “OK” symbol — because the police claimed it was gang related. The work uses verbatim interviews with participants and community members to examine art, censorship, and community. February 3 to 20.
“Junior High #2: The Hedgepeth-Williams Story” is the company’s Theatre for Families and Young Audiences Show opening in late March. Created with the famous Trenton school’s current students, the story focuses on the historic story of two Trenton mothers, Gladys Hedgepeth and Berline Williams, whose challenge to the Trenton Board of Education segregation practices led to the 1944 New Jersey Supreme Court ruling that ended segregation in New Jersey public schools and led the way to 1954 United State Supreme Court ruling “Brown vs. Board of Education,” making public school segregation unconstitutional. March 30 through April 3.
“Group!” ends the season in May. The world premiere musical tells the story of six women of different backgrounds and economic class who are brought together by their common battle against addiction. May 5 through 22.
Passage Theater at Mill Hill Playhouse, 205 East Front Street, Trenton. 609-392-0766 or www.passagetheatre.org.
Bucks County Playhouse
The famed New Hope, Pennsylvania, theater is starting 2022 with “Spamilton: An American Parody,” “Forbidden Broadway” creator Gerard Alessandrini’s humorous treatment of the award-winning musical. January 28 through 30.
Bucks County Playhouse, 70 South Main Street, New Hope, Pennsylvania. 215-862-2121 or www.bcptheater.org.
George Street Playhouse
“Her Portmanteau,” scheduled to open the new year at the New Brunswick-based company, has been postponed to the fall. Instead the theater kicks off 2022 with “Baipás” by iconic Puerto Rican Academy Award-nominee Jacobo Morales. Taking a cue from the phrase for detour or byway, the production evokes the spirit of Bolero and follows a man and woman as they “dance through the byways of love” until they arrive at “an unexpected place” with a healthy dose of sarcastic humor. March 4 through 27.
The East Coast premiere of “A Walk on the Moon” in April concludes the season. A musical based on the 1999 film of the same name, the story of a woman on a painful path to self-discovery is set in 1969, the year of the moon landing and a nation torn over the Vietnam War and equal rights for women. April 27 through May 22.
George Street Playhouse, New Brunswick Performance Art Center, 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick. 732-246-7717 or www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.
Bristol Riverside Theater
“I and You” is the Bristol, Pennsylvania, theater’s first winter show and follows an ill female high school student who has missed school for months, the male high school athlete who arrives with an urgent high school assignment, and the secrets they share. January 25 to February 13.
“A Comedy of Tenors,” the Ken Ludwig comedy that premiered at McCarter Theater, is up next in March. The farcical production involves misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and three tenors preparing to present the “Concert of the Century.” March 8 to 27.
“A Few Good Men” winds down the season. Written by TV’s “West Wing” creator Aaron Sorkin, the story deals with two U.S. Marines accused of murder, two military lawyers involved with the case, and the uncovering of a military conspiracy. May 3 to 22.
Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pennsylvania. 215-785-0100 or www.brtstage.org.
Kelsey Theater
“Our Town,” which saw its world premiere at McCarter Theater in Princeton in 1938, is Thornton Wilder’s timeless exploration of life, death, and everything in between — through the eyes of a small New England town at the turn of the 20th century. Produced in partnership with Shakespeare 70. Friday through Sundays, January 21 through 30.
Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. 609-570-3333 or www.kelseyatmccc.org.
Music Mountain
“Noises Off,” the upbeat fun antics of a British touring company, starts the Lambertville community theater company’s new year. January 28 through February 13.
“Gypsy,” the popular Broadway musical based on the life of stripper Gypsy Rose Lee, follows. February 18 through March 6.
“Moon Over Buffalo,” contemporary American playwright Ken Ludwig’s comedy of a traveling theater company playing Buffalo, is on stage next. March 11 through 27.
And “The Sound of Music” fills the hall with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s celebrated musical about a young woman’s spiritual search, the creation of a musical family, and their escape from Nazi-occupied Austria. April 1 through 24.
Music Mountain Theater, 1483 NJ Route 179, Lambertville. 609-397-3337 or www.musicmountaintheatre.org.
CURE Insurance Arena
“Trolls LIVE!” is a live version of the animated TV show. The two-act interactive production features singing, dancing, scene projection, puppetry, and special effects. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10 and 11.
Cure Insurance Arena, 81 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton. 609-656-3200 or www.cureinsurancearena.com.
Dance & Movement
McCarter Theater
McCarter Theater’s guest dance series heats up the stage with the following winter offerings.
Catapult Sensory-Friendly Performance is a production featuring America’s Got Talent finalist dancers who take the audience on a world trip through shadow silhouettes. Saturday, March 5, 3 p.m.
“New Work for Goldberg Variations” pair Pam Tanowitz Dance with pianist Simone Dinnerstein presentation of Bach’s 30-part marathon for keyboard. Friday, March 11, 8 p.m.
“Memphis Jookin’: The Show” is choreographer and performer Lil Buck’s stage homage to his home town. Wednesday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.
Mark Morris Dance Group, the internationally acclaimed New York-based dance company, returns to Princeton. Wednesday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.
McCarter Theater, 91 University Place, Princeton. 609-258-2787 or www.mccarter.org.
State Theatre New Jersey
“Dancing with the Stars — Dare to Be Different” tour makes a New Brunswick stop to deliver a night of dance featuring what producers call “breathtaking dance styles” and “show stopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show.” Wednesday, January 19, 8 p.m.
State Theater New Jersey, 15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick. 732-246-7469 or www.stnj.org.
Show and Tell
McCarter is also continuing to present a series that combines science, art, and conversation with these two events:
“National Geographic Live: On the Trail of Big Cats” features stories and images by NG photographer Steve Winter. Sunday, February 27, 3 p.m.
“National Geographic Live: When Women Ruled the World” is UCLA assistant professor of Egyptian art and architecture and “When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt” book author Kara Cooney’s look at the women in ruled the ancient world. Sunday, April 3, 3 p.m.
McCarter Theater, 91 University Place, Princeton. 609-258-2787 or www.mccarter.org.