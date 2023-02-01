“Highlights in the History of Philosophy,” “The French Revolution and the Age of Napoleon,” and “Holding Hands with the Brothers Grimm,” are just a few of the new courses that will be offered for the spring 2023 session of the Evergreen Forum, a program of the Princeton Senior Resource Center. Starting in February, the program will offer 24 courses for adults that focus on science, literature, art, history, social studies, and culture.
Returning instructors this spring include: Stan Katz who will be teaching “America in the 1960s,” and Ryanne Domingues who will teach “Theatre Production: From Page to Stage.”
Registration is first-come, first-served at www.princetonsenior.org. Electronic brochures are available online on the PSRC website.
Most classes begin the week of February 27 and meet once a week for two hours. Fees are $110 for a six- to eight-week course, and $85 for a three- to five-week course. Senior Scholarships are available to those for whom the fee is a hardship. To apply, contact Sharon Hurley, director of social services, at shurley@princetonsenior.org or 609-751-9699, ext. 104.