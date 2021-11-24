Abrams Residence is a boutique collection of 23 apartments (1 and 2-bedrooms) offering a warm, friendly neighborhood, fun and engaging lifestyle where seniors can stay as active and as social as they wish. The community was designed to meet the needs of seniors who require some assistance with daily activities such as personal care, bathing, dressing and medication assistance while meeting the physical, emotional and spiritual needs in a safe, secure, nurturing and caring assisted living facility. Each resident is offered an individualized plan to meet their specific care needs.
The Abrams team of professionals includes licensed nurses, certified nursing assistants, dietician, therapists, activities & life enrichment professionals, and social workers as well as an administrator. The team is on-site 24 hours a day and the building have safety and security equipment like exit door alarms, smoke alarms, fire sprinklers and emergency call system in each apartment.
The attractively designed community sits on 4.5 acres, offers a covered main entrance, communal great room with a see-through fireplace, large dining room with outdoor views and multiple cozy living room spaces with televisions for small or private gatherings with friends and family. At the back of the building, which is u-shaped for views from the apartments, is the newly landscape designed Victor Walcoff Courtyard and Garden, with a lighted fountain feature, four seasons nature area with bird feeders and bird houses, sidewalk/walking path, covered patio and bountiful fruit, vegetable, herb and flower garden — all planted and maintained by the staff and residents. The entire Greenwood House campus (assisted living and skilled nursing facilities) is situated on the private cul-de-sac of Walter Street in Ewing Township, NJ. The campus is a niche location as it backs up to one of the wooded township parks and the Ewing Senior and Community Center (ESCC).
The Abrams Residence building is one level (ground level) and each individual apartment layout is roomy and can accommodate walkers, wheel chairs or motorized chairs/scooters. Each apartment has a kitchenette, living room, one or two bedrooms, full bathroom, spacious closets, emergency call system, and 24-hour emergency response system. The residents can also enjoy time at the beauty/barber shop or catch up on news, research or correspondence at the computer/office station. Monthly fees cover the resident’s daily personal care services, wellness program, supervision of and medication administration, 3 Kosher meals per day served restaurant style, snacks, housekeeping 3 times per week, 3 loads of personal laundry per week, linens and towel service, transportation, and monthly utilities, maintenance and annual upkeep of the facility and grounds.
Greenwood House Senior Healthcare is a nonprofit, mission-based organization rooted in cherished Jewish traditions and an industry leader in providing high-quality senior healthcare. Seniors of all faiths are welcome. To learn more and leasing availability at Abrams Residence, call David Katz, Administrator, at 609-718-0593 or email dkatz@greenwoodhouse.org.