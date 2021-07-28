Tackling Pain with the Newest Technology, Treatments, and a Mission to Educate Patients
"From your toes to your nose, we can help.”
“What you don’t know can hurt you,” affirms Dr. Anthony Alfieri of AllCure Spine and Sports Medicine, an expanding pain management practice with offices in Monroe and Hamilton. “Too many people are in pain and unhappy with their quality of life. Yet they are unaware of new possibilities of treatment that can significantly reduce or eliminate severe, chronic pain.”
Dr. Alfieri and his colleagues at AllCure’s offices are on a mission to raise public awareness of the causes of pain and the growing range of non-surgical therapies available to treat them. His multidisciplinary approach spans pain management, laser therapy, physical therapy, chiropractic, and acupuncture.
Within these categories are numerous non-invasive solutions that address every part of the body and are administered by a professional team of medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, and physical therapists. This expert team collaborates to find the most effective treatments to provide long-lasting relief from pain.
“By listening carefully to our patients describe their symptoms and medical history, we can create a treatment program that combines various therapies to optimum effect,” says Dr. Alfieri. “Many patients have endured pain for years, thinking that heavy medication and possible surgery were the only avenues open to them.”
But new treatments are emerging. The practice has invested in a new FDA-approved laser machine that has proved effective in treating back and neck pain and plantar fasciitis, conditions that are becoming more common with an aging population, intensive computer use, and rising obesity.
With two highly trained acupuncturists on staff, this ancient therapy is now used to treat a vast range of conditions. Acupuncture can alleviate joint and back pain and migraines but has uses for conditions that may not be actually painful but cause discomfort, impact function and quality of life, and can lead to other problems. These include allergies, anxiety, depression, and difficulties in quitting smoking.
Pregnant women can get relief from side effects such as morning sickness, swollen ankles, and back pain. Acupuncture also helps treat infertility, menopause, and menstrual cramps.
Unfortunately, Medicare and some other insurance plans do not cover acupuncture. “We make every effort to provide affordable acupuncture treatments,” says Dr. Alfieri.
A large percentage of the practice includes patients suffering from peripheral neuropathy, usually manifested by stabbing pain and/or numbness in the hands and feet. This has many causes, from diabetes to infection or a traumatic injury. “There is no cure for this, but there are treatments that can significantly reduce pain, including laser treatments,” says Dr. Alfieri.
Cannabidiol (CBD) oil has shown promise as a pain reliever without the dangers of addiction posed by opioids. AllCure uses a pure form of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil that has proved effective.
“We want our patients to know that today, they have options,” Dr. Alfieri asserts. “A total cessation of pain may not be possible, but we can often bring pain levels down to a point where the patient’s mobility and quality of life is vastly improved.”
