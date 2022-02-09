The largest public television station in Central New Jersey, offering greater reach, new programming, and expansive resources to our local business community
On February 7, 2022, Princeton Community Television announced its relaunch as Central New Jersey Network (CNJN). Representing more than 30 years of television operating history, CNJN, whose management comprises local business leaders from Mercer County, now reaches across all Mercer County municipalities. With local programming as its bedrock, CNJN provides local, national, and international news coverage. It is also one of the largest public producers of original content in New Jersey, delivering programs featuring local business, educational, nonprofits, and legislative leaders delivering perspectives on important, timely topics while answering viewers’ questions.
The station also acts as a forum for citizens to produce and broadcast their own shows, films, videos, commercials, and more, providing camera equipment, TV studios and training.
“As we close out Princeton TV’s first 25 year chapter, we look forward to starting a new and exciting chapter in our organization as we expand our services,” says George McCullough, executive director.
Programming includes new talk shows and a broad line-up: The Gab, R & B Bistro, Open Source, The Geeta Chopra Show, Cafe Improv, Empathy in Action, New Beginnings, Positive Energy, I Am Not Cancer, Storyline, Back Story, Profonde TV, Clear Speak, The Tom & Doug Show, Eric Mintel Investigations, Real Talk on Racism, a program on Wealth Management, and Local, National & International News.
All CNJN programming is featured on its website at www.cnjn.org and may be accessed over Comcast Channels 28 and 30 in Princeton and Channels 43 & 45 on Verizon FIOS throughout Mercer County. Programs are also carried by streaming organizations: Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, reaching a potential audience of over 100 million viewers.
The station’s NEW brand mark, designed by Tom McManimon, principal of StimulusBrand Communications, reveals the station letters in a bold flowing type font. The lettering is then framed on 3 sides like a TV screen featuring a spectrum of color along with an extended “notch” symbolizing a dialogue while pointing to the title: Community Television.
The logo is tagged below with the mission statement: Engage. Inform. Entertain.
“CNJN is especially appreciative of the volunteer time and energies provided by the following individuals and their companies for CNJN: Gabi Johnson; YourTownTube, Tom McManimon; StimulusBrand Communications, Christian Amato; CMA, Inc., Deborah Frazier, Hightower Investments, George McCollough; Princeton Community Television and Jim Parker; Riverview Studio’s. We also greatly appreciate the work of the Board of Trustees of Princeton Community Television in moving CNJN forward.” — Peter Crowley, Vice Chair.
Yearly CNJN memberships are available in levels to fit everyone’s needs. Benefits include access to CNJN field and studio equipment, making programs for broadcast, discounts on CNJN classes and workshops, voting privileges at the annual meeting, timely announcements of special programs and CNJN events, and networking with other members.
Cable TV providers interested in adding CNJN to your roster, please contact George McCullough at info@cnjn.org. Or call: 609-252-1963.
For more information about CNJN services, visit www.cnjn.org for upcoming scheduled shows.
For information on advertising and sponsorships, please email: George McCullough at info@cnjn.org. Or call: 609-252-1963.
To become a member, visit: https://www.cnjn.org/Membership.html
CNJN Board Members
Jim Parker (Chair); Peter Crowley (Vice Chair); Deborah Frazier (Treasurer); Christian Amato; Karen Delk; Raymond “Syth” DeVoe; Lew Goldstein; Gabi Johnson; Tom McManimon; Anne Reeves