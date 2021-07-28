Celebrating 500 5-Star Google Reviews for Rehabilitation Services
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Hamilton’s 11 physical rehabilitation services sites achieved over 500 5-star Google reviews in June 2021. They take great pride in this success as serving their patients and excellence in the treatment and care they provide is of utmost importance to all of the therapists and staff. The 5-star reviews are no easy feat; according to Creative Click Media, this volume of 5-star reviews indicates immense trust by patients in the services provided by RWJ Rehab.
The hospital’s 11 sites serve the Hamilton, Lawrenceville, Ewing, Columbus, Windsor, and Howell, New Jersey, areas and offer services including, balance and hearing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy and a post COVID-19 recovery program. They treat numerous conditions and work cohesively with specialists at the hospital in areas such as (but not limited to) orthopedics, neuroscience, cancer and cardiac care.
Pamela Randolph, DPT, MBA, FACHE, Director, Rehabilitation Services, RWJUH Hamilton is exceptionally proud of her staff. She remarked, “I am thrilled and humbled by these reviews from our patients. We have found that these reviews help other patients find the best fit for their care based on the experiences of others. We continue to focus our efforts to meet the community’s rehab needs though individualized quality care.”
RWJUH Hamilton’s Physical Rehabilitation Services plans to expand at the end of the year. For more information visit rwjbh.org/hamiltonrehab or call 87-REHAB-RWJ.
About Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton. Located in Hamilton Township, NJ, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, serves communities within a five-county area and includes an acute care hospital, cancer center, affiliated medical group and the RWJ Fitness & Wellness Center.
RWJBarnabas Health and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey — the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center — brings a world class team of researchers and specialists to fight alongside you, providing close-to-home access to the latest treatment and clinical trials.
For more information, visit us at www.RWJBH.org/Hamilton.