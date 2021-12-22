More Than 80 Years in the Community Building Strong Families
"Oldie but goodie” is a term often associated with music and movies and not your local United Way. But should it be? United Way of Greater Mercer County (UWGMC) has been in the community for more than eight decades responding to the needs of individuals and families. They exist to enable Mercer County residents to be healthy, safe and have a brighter future.
Your local United Way is unique and strives to be innovative and impactful. They recognize that factors like the recession, COVID-19 pandemic, and Hurricane Ida are taking a toll on hard-working families struggling to make ends meet. How is UWGMC ensuring that those who need assistance in getting their basic needs met – food, housing, access to health, etc. – are getting it?
First, they work with volunteers, schools, community organizations, government, and businesses small and large to bring resources into the community. One such example is their partnership with NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG). Employees from NRG put together Thanksgiving bags filled with mashed potatoes, stuffing, and vegetables which were distributed to 1,000 families along with a gift card to purchase their choice of turkey, ham, or a vegetarian option. A single mother was one of the recipients. Unfortunately, she and her children fell through the cracks in receiving food assistance. The Thanksgiving bag made a difference for the family, and they received additional food resources and social services.
Another example is they partner with SingleCare (formerly FamilyWize) to offer a discounted prescription savings program. Last year, nearly 3,000 residents in the county benefited from this resource, and there were more than $250,000 in prescription savings.
Second, UWGMC works directly with those on a survival budget and fills gaps when needed. Their free tax preparation service is available to households making less than $65,000 annually. This service is vital and helps individuals and families keep more of their hard-earned dollars for basic needs. Mercer County residents can also connect with a UWGMC benefits enroller and apply for NJ Family Care, health insurance, and utilities assistance programs.
UWGMC does so much more to help build strong families and a thriving community. They ensure that NJ 211, a multilingual statewide information, and referral service is available 24 hours a day/seven a week. Individuals throughout the county can get information on food pantries, housing assistance, COVID-19 vaccines, legal services, and other vital programs.
Is your local United Way an “oldie but goodie?” Absolutely! They have an amplifier effect – you walk in for one service but leave with three to five. They get people together to attack problems affecting the community in a coordinated, comprehensive way. They cannot do this work alone. They are grateful to their volunteers, supporters, staff, and board of directors for their passion and dedication to Mercer County.
To learn about the many services UWGMC offers to respond to the needs of individuals and families or to make a donation, please visit www.uwgmc.org or email info@uwmc.org.