George Dabrowski retired from NJ Transit in 2007. A couple of those 33 years were spent on the Dinky, most enjoyably. He plays a bit of piano — his own compositions and old, old standards at Ellarslie, Trenton City Museum, in Cadwalader Park, on weekends. The Ellarslie Open is on till October. Piano in tune, if not the pianist.
Brief Occurrence
I’ve seen your face ne’er once before
Nor may I see your loveliness again
So turn not away if you’re aware
How your sudden smile can capture men
My friend — have you seen her here before
Could you introduce me to her, please
For now I’ve seen her, more I’m sure
I’d wish to be near her all my days
But she’s looked at me and looked away
In a way that women often do
As if to say... as if to say — I could
Never fall in love with you
Let’s walk outside — the biting chill
Nowhere half stinging as the pain
Of knowing, now, I likely will
Not ever see her face again.