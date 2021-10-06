Lakshman Bulusu is a poet, author, and Barnes and Noble Educator from Princeton. His poetry is published in U.S. 1, OpenDoorMagazine, The Poets’ Touchstone, Local Honey - Midwest, Five Willows Literary Review, and other magazines in the U.S., Europe, and India. He invented the STAR poem poetic genre in 2016.
Falling for Fall
Akin to love at first sight, falling for Fall love
has its own charm — its time is now
Lovers engage in hide-and-seek chase
in the woods, draped in red and gold with grace
Smiles of flowers mirror that of beholders,
experiences transform into aural waves’ rollers
It reminds me — life contains color too as a slice;
no matter the place, I tread on the trails so nice
New rhymes take birth and my poetic voice sings
how the young and old dance as the season rings
Sunlight creeping thru the gaps creates corals and gems;
I describe the kaleidoscope in an ekphrasis
Like the colors distinct in their fill,
for every heart Fall’s got the thrill
And beauty needs no test, it’s all nature’s art