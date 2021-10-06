Lakshman Bulusu is a poet, author, and Barnes and Noble Educator from Princeton. His poetry is published in U.S. 1, OpenDoorMagazine, The Poets’ Touchstone, Local Honey - Midwest, Five Willows Literary Review, and other magazines in the U.S., Europe, and India. He invented the STAR poem poetic genre in 2016.

Falling for Fall

Akin to love at first sight, falling for Fall love
has its own charm — its time is now

Lovers engage in hide-and-seek chase
in the woods, draped in red and gold with grace

Smiles of flowers mirror that of beholders,
experiences transform into aural waves’ rollers

It reminds me — life contains color too as a slice;
no matter the place, I tread on the trails so nice

New rhymes take birth and my poetic voice sings
how the young and old dance as the season rings

Sunlight creeping thru the gaps creates corals and gems;
I describe the kaleidoscope in an ekphrasis

Like the colors distinct in their fill,
for every heart Fall’s got the thrill

And beauty needs no test, it’s all nature’s art