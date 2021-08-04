Moore, a Monroe resident, writes, “I am a retiree who at this late stage in life has decided to try to create poetry.”
I Dreamed Love
My dreams, I thought, were modest.
I thought to sleep every night in the comfort of your warmth.
To wake each day to the sound of you moving about the house;
In the early morning, before the sun was too high, we’d walk along the beach
Enjoying the feel of the sand and the cold ocean water on our feet.
I saw us strolling, hands linked, in the cool of a summer evening
Content in the stillness found in the soft moonlight.
On cold winter nights, we’d sit before the fire
Each in a corner of the sofa with a book and hot drink in hand.
I thought to look up and see you smiling at me
The joy in my heart shining in your eyes;
There would be endless talk.
Sometimes, we would use words.
I imagined you would still write me love notes
Creating magic while weaving your words together so beautifully
In a way that is so uniquely you.
All simple things, I thought.
But more, it seems, than you wanted to give.