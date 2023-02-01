When a poet's rhymes come from romance, each line penned by a writer eager to spin a sentimental song about their feelings or commit a lover’s visage to verse, the piece can live on past its era of origin.
As Valentine's Day approaches, so does an event honoring a trailblazing local figure whose sense of activism and homeland pride was an amorous endeavor in itself.
Frances "Fanny" Isabelle Parnell (1848–1882), an Irish poet who expressed her nationalistic pride through writing and political action, came to Bordentown, where her mother’s ancestral home was, in 1874.
Dubbed the “Patriot Poet,” Parnell later passed away at this Mercer County family estate, but her literary devotion lives on in the Bordentown Poetry Project.
In recognition of Parnell’s contributions, as well as those of five noted regional and state writers—Ellen Foos, Luray Gross, Roberta Clipper, and Todd Evans—the FP Poetry Project will host a free February presentation and limited open reading at Bordentown’s Old City Hall on Sunday, February 5, at 2 p.m.
Dan Aubrey, a Bordentown-based writer, U.S. 1 Newspaper Editor, and arts coordinator, will host.
The initiative is organized by the Bordentown Old City Hall Restoration Committee's "Cultural Vision" project, which was formed last year as a subcommittee of the volunteer group dedicated to rehabilitating the building at 11 Crosswicks Street.
So why not get equally lost in the words of yearning from yore? The long legacy of love poems published by the area’s earlier contributors, which evoke everlasting tenderness, are a fitting match to Bordentown’s more modern compositions.
Editor's Note: A number of these older poems ran in a previous issue of Community News Service's weekly Princeton metro area paper, U.S. 1, in February 2020 as “A Vintage Literary Bouquet for Valentine’s Day” by Dan Aubrey.
Annis Boudinot Stockton, also a poet and patriot, was one of the first women in her craft to be published in America. Stockon, who came from familial wealth of her own, married lawyer Richard Stockton, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.
The well-connected couple called a property in Princeton, Morven, their home. William Penn, Richard’s grandfather, had given him the land, and Annis decided to name the mansion after the Gaelic word for “big hill.”
Morven served as the state’s first governor’s mansion before it was historically preserved in honor of its many cultural and artistic contributions.
Annis expressed her feelings in verse as she awaited her husband’s return—first from his general travels, but especially following his imprisonment by British forces during the Revolutionary War.
Despite the two’s eventual reunion, Richard died only a few years after his release.
The Disappointment! (1756)
An Ode to Mr. Stockton
I see my kind protector come
To soothe my throbbing heart to rest.
He breaks that cloud’s o’erspreading gloom
And chases midnight from my breast.
No tis not him a shadowy sprite.
So like my lover met my eyes
Some angel left the fields of light
Touch’d with compassion at my sighs.
No more he joins the Social band
Around my cheerful fire side
Where friendships fascinating wand
Once made his hours serenely glide.
Tis not for me that voice to hear
Whence sprightly wit and manly sense
Can floe to charm the brow of care
And wisdom’s choicest gifts dispense.
But he shall live within my heart —
His image all my Joy supply
And when death hurls the fatal dart
I’ll bear it with me to the sky.
Yes see the blessed hour arrives
Ev’n now the peaceful clime I view
When gentle love and virtue thrives
And souls their lapsed powers renew.
No disappointment enters there —
The tender heart no absence pain —
For love refin’d is angels’ fare —
For love eternal ever reigns.
Ellen Foos is a Princeton-based poet and the founder of Ragged Sky Press, a publication that “has historically focused on mature voices, overlooked poets, and women’s perspectives” since 1992. She is also a past editor for the Princeton University Press.
Evening Out
(for Blossom Dearie)
We’re out to celebrate, me and Stan,
in our modest way.
Sure, other day-trippers are doing the same,
having a little fun too,
we’ll try not to spoil the scene.
Once we lived here, drank the water,
bought cheese on the Avenue.
Now to catch a little romance
we overpay, wedge our way in,
sport last year’s couture.
We may hold hands
and when the piano plays
lean back, adjust our chairs.
If we miss the revolution or get to it late
someone please hold the door.
Henry Van Dyke was a theologian who graduated from Princeton University—where he would later teach English—and the Princeton Theological Seminary in 1873 and 1877, respectively.
A Presbyterian minister by trade, Van Dyke also wrote poems and short stories. He began his career by reading his works “aloud to his congregation in New York as sermons,” according to his Britannica biography.
While these pieces share a similar theme, the first is written as a sonnet.
Love (1902)
Let me but love my love without disguise,
Nor wear a mask of fashion old or new,
Nor wait to speak till I can hear a clue,
Nor play a part to shine in others’ eyes,
Nor bow my knees to what my heart denies;
But what I am, to that let me be true,
And let me worship where my love is due,
And so through love and worship let me rise.
For love is but the heart’s immortal thirst
To be completely known and all forgiven,
Even as sinful souls that enter Heaven:
So take me, dear, and understand my worst,
And freely pardon it, because confessed,
And let me find in loving thee, my best.
Love in a Look
Let me but feel thy look’s embrace,
Transparent, pure, and warm,
And I’ll not ask to touch thy face,
Or fold thee with mine arm.
For in thine eyes a girl doth rise,
Arrayed in candid bliss,
And draws me to her with a charm
More close than any kiss.
A loving-cup of golden wine,
Songs of a silver brook,
And fragrant breaths of eglantine,
Are mingled in thy look.
More fair they are than any star,
Thy topaz eyes divine —
And deep within their trysting-nook
Thy spirit blends with mine.
Luray Gross currently resides in Bucks County, where she was named the 2002 Poet Laureate.
A graduate of Trenton State College, now the College of New Jersey, she went on to become a Geraldine R. Dodge poet and the recipient of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts Poetry Fellowship.
The Love Poem I Haven’t Written
for Paul
After all this time, the love poem
I haven’t written for you
had nearly given up hope,
not realizing it didn’t need
to be constrained or controlled,
could swoon or soar if it felt like it.
Though it’s been terribly timid,
lately it’s been practicing
a quiet whistle, rather like the hum
in the ears of a fifth-grade girl
coasting her bike down
a hill that’s barely a hill,
just enough slope to keep her upright
without pedaling. There’s no breeze
except the breeze her moving body
teaches the air as she passes through it.
This poem wants that girl to know
she owns something no one else does,
wants her to feel the ache, only enough
to be sure.
The poem might start singing at any moment,
quietly as first, trying this word
and that, a phrase or two, just something
to get a rhythm going. It might be
hard to hear, but if you stay still
and lean in, I’m sure you’ll hear it
call out your name.
Francis Hopkinson, known as Bordentown’s own Founding Father, signed the Declaration of Independence just as Richard Stockton did.
As “America’s first poet-composer,” the humorous harpsichordist worked in law and on his lyrical abilities.
When not working as a judge, Hopkinson wrote original secular songs, which the subsequent poem became, as well as satirical pieces.
Give Me Thy Heart (1789)
Give me thy heart as I give mine,
Our hands in mutual bonds will join,
Propitious may our union prove,
What’s life without the joys of love?
Should care knock rudely at our gate,
Admittance to obtain,
Cupid shall at the casement wait,
And bid him call again!
Give me thy heart as I give mine
Our hands in mutual bonds will join,
Propitious may our union prove,
What’s life without the joys of love?
Roberta Clipper's poetry and fiction have been published nationally.
The Bordentown resident is a former professor at Rider University, where she retired from the English department in 2021 after serving as chair and instructor.
Ode on an American Email
“More happy love! more happy, happy love!
For ever warm and still to be enjoyed,
For ever panting and for ever young.”
— John Keats
Letters typed four hundred miles away
spatter the white screen
like the sunflower seeds he throws across the snow for hungry birds.
You are a woman, clearly, he types back, who lies about her age.
How could she be older
than the long-haired girl
who sat beside him in his Montreal Peugeot
trying to stop him
from behaving as her elder,
the teacher she has told him she has now herself become?
Oh for the belief in a religion
that bears us once again
to the moments when we did not act.
Then might he be a boy,
his beard mere shadow on his icon of a face,
his heart unbroken,
and hers the one inscribed with past betrayals,
propriety that would not let her love.
It might be her car then, her hand,
the back of his neck,
and she the one who says,
“It’s time for you to go.”
But he said it.
And she went.
How innocent they were,
discussing Keats’ unravished bride,
the boy who longs for consummation,
and the luck they had to stay in love
because they had no chance
of falling out of it.
Let us grow
new memories on memories
we do not know we have.
Let us pray
for an incarnation
in which both of us are still nineteen,
our hearts intact,
and our hands
not yet touched enough to not yet touch.
Philip Freneau, a sea captain with a proclivity for poetry and politics, was the staunchly Jeffersonian editor of the “National Gazette.” His narrative style earned him the moniker “poet of the American Revolution.”
Freneau, an alumnus of Princeton University, spent a significant amount of time at sea on trade voyages. He likely wrote this poem lamenting the waves of separation between him and his wife, Eleanor Forman.
According to “The Poems of Philip Freneau,” a free eBook by Project Gutenberg, “To Cynthia” first appeared in print with two variations before the author settled on this final version.
Before opting for “Jersey,” Freneau’s initial line spoke of “Monmouth’s,” the county where he lived, and then “Morven’s vale” as a homage to the Stocktons’ famous Princeton estate.
To Cynthia (1789)
Through Jersey groves, a wandering stream
That still its wonted music keeps,
Inspires no more my evening dream,
Where Cynthia, in retirement, sleeps.
Sweet murmuring stream! how blest art thou
To kiss the bank where she resides,
Where Nature decks the beechen bough
That trembles o’er your shallow tides.
The cypress-tree on Hermit’s height,
Where Love his soft addresses paid
By Luna’s pale reflected light —
No longer charms me to its shade!
To me, alas! so far removed,
What raptures, once, that scenery gave,
Ere wandering yet from all I loved,
I sought a deeper, drearier wave.
Your absent charms my thoughts employ:
I sigh to think how sweet you sung,
And half adore the painted toy
That near my careless heart you hung.
Now, fettered fast in icy fields,
In vain we loose the sleeping sail;
The frozen wave no longer yields,
And useless blows the favouring gale.
Yet, still in hopes of vernal showers,
And breezes, moist with morning dew,
I pass the lingering, lazy hours,
Reflecting on the spring — and you.
Todd Evans is a Trenton-born poet and arts event coordinator. He founded the Don Evans Players Theater Group as a tribute to his late father, Don Evans, a playwright who taught at numerous area institutions—Princeton High School, Princeton University, Rutgers University, but most notably, the College of New Jersey, where he served as the chair of the African American studies department.
Todd’s pen name, “Son of Black,” honors Don’s legacy, as well as how his father smoked Captain Black pipe tobacco.
HER
by son of Black
(for HER lest we NEVER forget)
uplift HER,
submit to HER,
commit to HER,
acknowledge HER,
appreciate HER,
love HER,
pray with HER,
pray for HER,
trust HER,
and maybe just maybe you will keep HER,
in your heart
and you in HER”S
do this
try your best,
and never forget
give no less
for
a relationship...is always a work in progress
Consider yourself a new secret admirer of these poets? Take a cue from Fanny Parnell—be bold by showing your affection the first weekend of February in Bordentown, then keep the momentum through Valentine’s Day and beyond.
FP Poetry Project, Sunday, February 5, 2 p.m., Old City Hall, 11 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown. For more information, contact coworksprojects@gmail.com.