Hopewell Township artisan Jarryd Pezzillo plans to host a holiday bazaar at his home on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Pezz Glassworks Holiday Palooza is set to feature glassblowing demonstrations, live music and a selection of Pezzillo’s own holiday-themed blown glass art for sale. Items will include glass snowmen, icicles, Christmas ornaments and candy canes.
Other vendors on hand will include Gaian Eye Art (psychedelic inspired jewelry and artwork), Crystal Voices (wire wrapping and electroforming art), and BeeBees Wiccan Candles (homemade intention candles with crystals you can dig out after burning).
The event will take place at 10 Blackfoot Road, Pennington NJ 08534. It is a residential home and festivities are set to take place in the backyard. The rain date is Dec. 19.
On the web: facebook.com/Pezzglassworks. Email: pezzglassworks@gmail.com.