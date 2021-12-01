This year, consider shopping locally for the holidays. From unique gifts for loved ones to Christmas trees, wreaths, and other decor, there is something for everyone at these local events.
Every Sunday through December 19, Joseph Varo Hairstylist at 169 Mercer Street in Hightstown will host Little Shop of Holidays, a handmade arts and crafts event on the premises of the barber shop. Mark Fenton, promoter for the event, wanted to bring in local artisans to sell goods such as jewelry, cutting boards, textile products, stained glass, and more. There will be a wide variety of items available from artists including Delameana Woodworks. The high school choir will perform holiday favorites.
Fenton, a local artist himself, owns nearby Handmade Art Studios at 149 West Ward Street in Hightstown and is also the organizer of the Hightstown Artisan Hop and Shop, an event that will take place on Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12, at multiple locations, including Four Get-Me-Not and Perennial Home. Shoppers taking part in the event will receive a card which they can bring to each business for a signature, and be entered into a raffle to win a gift basket. Visit the events page on @HandmadeArtStudios on Facebook for more information.
Princeton Makes, an artists’ cooperative located in the Princeton Shopping Center, will sell a variety of holiday-themed items this season. Customers can directly interact with one of 33 artists to learn about their artistic process and ask questions.
Founder Jim Levine says that a number of the artists are working on holiday items and gifts such as acrylic poured ornaments, wood and resin ornaments, various types of cards and more. Levine, a stained glass window artist, created pieces for Hanukkah, among other designs. Princeton Makes will be open seven days a week during the holiday season; visit princetonmakes.com for more information.
The Tuckerton Seaport will host its 12 Days of Christmas event December 1 through 12. Guests can participate in a Holiday Boat Tour or the Reindeer Scavenger Hunt, as well as gingerbread cookie decorating on Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, the Seaport Lighthouse will be open for exploration. Don’t forget to browse the holiday Pop-Up Holiday Gift Shop for wreaths and other items. Tickets for the Holiday Boat Tour are $15 and are available at ci.ovationtix.com/35325/production/1077254.
* * *
Why not support a local business and buy a real, fresh tree this year? Ponderosa Tree Farm in Egg Harbor City is a family-owned business run by locals with a long history in the community. Mark and Sue Newcomb have lived in Egg Harbor City for 40 years and opened their farm in 1983.
“We decided since we lived in the Galloway woods we would start planting trees. We thought it would be a good thing to plant on the available acreage,” says Mark. They started planting at their home and eventually acquired a 50-acre farm adjacent to their property. It took eight years for the first crop to come in, but once they started selling Christmas trees, their business started booming.
At Ponderosa Tree Farm, the Newcombs grow the Canaan fir, blue spruce, white pine and others, but they also bring in trees from other locations like Canada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania that do not grow in southern New Jersey.
On opening day in 2020, Ponderosa sold 250 trees, and they expect to sell out early this year. Customers travel from far and wide to get a tree from the farm, which specializes in large trees 10 to 16 feet tall.
Mark says there are countless benefits to buying a real tree as opposed to an artificial one. For one, it will not end up in the landfill. “With a real tree, people can cut the branches off and use them around their house, or cut the trunk up for firewood.” Trees are excellent for the environment, absorbing carbon dioxide and providing oxygen.
The process of visiting a Christmas tree farm, selecting the perfect tree, having it cut down and bringing it home is also a special experience. Customers of Ponderosa Tree Farm can select a tree early and have it tagged so that they can pick it up whenever they want it.
Ponderosa Tree Farm is located at 131 South Mannheim Avenue in Egg Harbor City and is open seven days a week. They also offer wreaths, as well as pony rides and a concession stand on weekends. Visit ponderosatreefarm.com for more information.
Spruce Goose Christmas Tree Farm in Chesterfield is another family-owned and operated business that offers tree wagons, tree netting and tree shaking, and they also have a Christmas shop that sells wreaths and other decorations. Visit sprucegoosefarm.wordpress.com for more information.
Edwards Christmas Tree Farm in Wrightstown sells a variety of trees, along with hops, wreaths, and a variety of crafts including decorated gourds that are grown on the farm, dried, cleaned and then painted. Visit edwardstrees.com for more information.
Keris Tree Farm in Allentown has been in the family for three generations and sells trees, wreaths and other greenery. They also have a Christmas shop that sells artisan-made crafts and other fine gifts. Visit kerischristmastreefarm.com for more information.
* * *
Consider browsing an arts and crafts fair for gifts that are uncommon as well as beautiful. On Saturday, December 4, the Ocean Grove Chamber of Commerce will host its Holiday Festival Arts & Crafts Show starting at 10 a.m. The show will feature artisan booths, as well as food and other festivities. Visit oceangrovenj.com for more information or to become a vendor.
The Prallsville Mills Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Show in Stockton will take place on Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature work from the area’s most accomplished artisans, including watercolor, jewelry and photography. Entry is $5, and there will be horse and carriage rides as well as a wine and cheese reception. Visit prallsvillemills.org for more information.
The Atlantic County 4-H Fair Association will host its Holiday Craft Bazaar on the same days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature Santa Claus for children, a holiday model train display and refreshments. The event is located on the Atlantic County 4-H fairgrounds in Mays Landing. Call 609-204-6790 for more information.
Finally, also on December 4 and 5, the Atlantic City Holiday Bazaar will take place from noon to 5 p.m. both days at the Arts Garage at Stockton College. This holiday market is inspired by traditional German Weihnachtsmarkts and will offer shopping, food, music, craft workshops, holiday photo stations and more. Visit asburyparkbazaar.com for more information.
Happy shopping!