The region’s art and culture venues are getting ready to get back to show business after a year where the spotlight was focused on the pandemic.
And while there are some lingering questions of whether the shows will go or what social distancing protocols will be practiced, area presenters are cautiously optimistic and raising the curtains on some serious talent — much of it homegrown.
Here’s a sampling of just some of the numerous fall events coming our way this fall.
Popular Music
The Hopewell Theater reopens its live concert series with a Friday, September 10, performance by Hopewell’s nationally known singer-songwriter Danielia Cotton. Also featured in the event marking the theater’s fourth anniversary are New York guitarist Matt Beck and Spin Doctors founder and drummer Aaron Comess. The festivities start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $36.
Pyrenesia with Alex Adus also hit the stage in September. The Lambertville-based quartet and creator of the CD “Off-Beat Symphony” are noted for their manouche (or gypsy) and middle-European inspired sound. They’ll be joined by Lehigh/Delaware Valley connected performer Adus. Look for them on September 18.
Hopewell Theater, 5 South Greenwood Avenue, Hopewell. 609-466-1964. www.HopewellTheater.com.
Theater Stages
The capital city-based Passage Theatre Company is presenting a “Trenton Makes” season of works created by artists and residents of the Trenton community for the Trenton community. “Not only are all of the shows set in Trenton, but they are all world premieres that were developed at Passage over the past several years,” says artistic director C. Ryanne Domingues.
The company is using a cautious approach to returning to live theater during the current stage of the pandemic and is opening its season with a Writers’ Roundtable. The “behind-the-scenes” event is a preview of a year by several of the playwrights creating it. That includes Bordentown writer David White. The donation-requested presentation is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.
Then it’s time for the annual seasonal fundraiser performance. This year’s stage event is “A Christmas Carol” —performed by two Passage performers and a box of props. The date is Sunday, December 11.
Passage Theater, Mill Hill Playhouse, 205 East Front Street, Trenton. 609-392-0766. www.passagetheatre.org.
* * *
The Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton hosts “Blippi The Musical,” based on the popular children’s YouTube sensation. The all-ages production features skits, dancing, and the singing of 13 family-friendly songs. The from-screen-to-stage show is set for Friday, September 17.
Cure Insurance Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave, Trenton 609-656-3200. www.cureinsurancearena.com.
* * *
The Bordentown Historical Society’s “Harrowing History,” the popular performance series based on true-life stories of area crime and passion, returns on Saturday, September 18.
After the success of last year’s debut, the BHS’s creative team is promising to offer six tales of “mayhem, murder, and mystery.” Presentations take place at the café space of the City of Bordentown’s newly acquired Divine Word Missionaries, located at the site where Joseph Bonaparte built his mansion. Shows run through November 6.
Bordentown Historical Society. Presenting at Divine Word Missionaries. 609-298-1740. bordentownhistory.org/harrowing-history.
* * *
Hopewell Theater is also getting into the act by presenting live theatrical performances and standup comedy. Here’s what’s on tap:
“Salami’s East Coast Comedy: Living Legends of Laughter: Featuring Anita Wise.” Joining the Mercer County based Tonight Show, Evening at the Improv, and “Seinfeld” regular are national stand up headliner Mike Eagan and impressionist, musician, and comedian Gary Delena, a former Hopewell resident. Thursday, September 23.
The 50+ Comedy Tour of popular comedians over the age of 50. Hosted by Paul Anthony, a regular New York comedy presence, the Hopewell stop features Robin Fox, a Bridgewater, resident who after spending “17 years as a full-time mom and dieting” became a comedian and carries some weight in the New York and national comic clubs. Thursday, September 30.
“Unsinkable Women: Stories and Songs from the Titanic,” October 10. New York City-based performer Deborah Jean Templin brings the story of the Titanic disaster alive through the voices of witnesses found in diaries, letters, and interviews. The production features costumes, characterizations, and original musical. Sunday, October 10.
“Dudes Interrupted” is a night of comedy featuring Brain Cichocki and Marc Kaye. In addition to his standup comedy career, Cichocki is also an actor and film director. He was raised in Trenton where, according to his biography, he “gained a broad education in human behavior as he moved in and out of many circles filled with mixed cultures and observing varying degrees of racial/ethnic tension.” Kaye is an East Coast comic circuit regular whose topics include “growing up differently,” child rearing, marriage, and divorce. Friday, October 15.
“Anybody!,” presented by the New York based hip-hop improv team North Coast, mixes rap and improv comedy and relishes riffs on historic figures from Nikola Tesla to Louisa May Alcott. Saturday, November 13.
“The Quickest Thinkers in Comedy: Baker & Mark” is the New York improv duo focused on its “never insulting or attacking” brand of humor. They bring their show honed in Atlantic City, Las Vegas, and on cruise lines to Hopewell on Friday, November 26.
Hopewell Theater, 5 South Greenwood Avenue, Hopewell. 609-466-1964. www.HopewellTheater.com.
Visual Art
Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton will augment its usual schedule of sculpture exhibitions, such as the current one featuring national sculptor Bruce Beasley, with the premiere of its multisensory “The Night Forms Series” in November.
Part of a two-year partnership with Klip Collective, the light and sound project was specifically designed for GFS’s 42 acres of sculpture and landscape design.
Klip Collective is a Philadelphia-based creative studio that uses projection mapping, lighting, and sound design to create immersive sensory experiences.
Founded in 2003 by media artist Ricardo Rivera, it has collaborated with the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington D.C., Philadelphia Museum of Art, Center for Contemporary Art in Moscow, Sundance Film Festival’s New Frontier, and Longwood Gardens.
The first commission, “Night Forms: dreamloop,” will feature more than a dozen designs by Rivera that bring visitors into a “visual and sonic landscape.”
The evening presentations will expand the sculpture garden’s hours and serve as a winter attraction. November 26 through February 28.
Grounds For Sculpture, 126 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. 609-586-0616. www.groundsforsculpture.org.
* * *
The Arts Council of Princeton’s visual art season opens in September with Aubrey J. Kauffman’s “Constant Repeating Themes.” A prominent, award-winning street art photographer and former New Jersey Network photo journalist based in Ewing, Kauffman says:
“The themes of urban landscape and man’s impact on the environment have long intrigued me both artistically and intellectually. I witness this in constructions as simple as building façades in a strip mall to the deserted athletic fields in parks and playgrounds. I seek to contrast and compare the interactions of natural and man-made elements.” On view September 11 through October 9, with an opening reception set for September 11.
“Talk to Me,” a visual conversation between New Hope-based painter Janet Filomeno and Hoboken artist Katherine Parker, follows. The works and exhibition were born when the two artists met by chance 25 years ago, became friends, and shared ideas.
And while each continued to paint and show extensively in the New York/New Jersey area, their studio visits over the years became “an important touchstone for each, a means of trying out and sharing new work, of examining challenges.” October 16 through November 20.
Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. 609-924-8777. www.artscouncilofprinceton.org.
Classical Music
The Princeton Symphony Orchestra, one of the few regional performing arts groups to maintain presentations over the past year, opens its season in September with two outdoor — bring your own chair — chamber concerts at Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton.
The first is the Jasper String Quartet. The Philadelphia ensemble and professional quartet-in-residence at Temple University will perform works by American composer Florence Price and French composer Maurice Ravel. Thursday, September 16.
The Exponential Ensemble, based in New York City, follows with a concert featuring works by less familiar 20th and 21st century composers, including the late New Jersey resident Ulysses Kay and contemporary American artist Valerie Coleman. Thursday, September 23.
The orchestra gets serious in October when it heads to Princeton’s McCarter Theater where maestro Rossen Milanov conducts “Mendelssohn & Beethoven.” The program features Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto performed by 25-year-old Seattle-born violinist Simone Porter. Other selections include Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony and New York City-born Jessie Montgomery's “Banner,” written in 2014 as a tribute to the 200th anniversary of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Sunday, October 3.
The Princeton Symphony Orchestra. Performing at Morven Museum & Garden and McCarter Theater. 609-497-0020. www.princetonsymphony.org.
* * *
The Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey starts up its new season at Trenton’s War Memorial in October with an encore presentation of “The Dream of America.” First presented by the CPNJ in 2016, the concert celebrates the immigrant experience through works of American composers. That includes contemporary American composer Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” a multimedia work featuring seven live actors.
As the Community News Service noted, the “piece took us through a multiplicity of emotions, but the music was never sentimental or overbearing. The (orchestra) played it with artistry, passion, and compassion.” Thursday, October 23.
Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, War Memorial, 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton. 609-558-2292. www.capitalphilharmonic.org.
* * *
This cultural season is unlike any other, so remember to check event organizers’ websites for possible pandemic-related changes, protocols, and additional events. And remember to check Community New Service website for more offerings and updates. www.communitynews.org.