Vida Chu has lived in Princeton for more than 55 years. She has poems in US1 Worksheet, U.S. 1 Newspaper, and others. Her two books of poems — “The Fragrant Harbor” and “The Thirteenth Lake” are published by Kelsay Books. She swims daily and cannot wait for the cicadas to disappear.
Each morning he speeds to the Y
and stands in line
with basketball players and swimmers.
Once inside, strips to his trunks,
he waits for the boombox’s blast
and catapults into the water.
This morning he enters to hear
the hysteric lifeguard declares,
Cicadas have conquered the pool!
He grabs fistfuls of the buzzing insects
and tosses them onto the deck
as in a game of water-polo.
Then puts his cap and goggles on,
clenches his teeth, closes his lips, and swims.