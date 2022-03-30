EASEL Animal Rescue League’s shelter in Ewing is seeking donors for a surgery campaign to mobilize a sick and injured kitten their volunteers rescued from another location.
Blaine, who is 9 months old, has a hip problem and needs an FHO, or femoral head ostectomy.
The surgical procedure aims to restore pain-free mobility to a diseased or damaged hip, by removing the head and neck of the femur (the long leg bone or thighbone). This surgery will also prevent future damage or inflammation to the area.
His vet, Dr. Roxane Collins at AnimERge in Raritan, says that Blaine is a great candidate for surgery, especially since his young age will further ensure he has a good recovery and no additional problems.
This surgery is the latest need in Blaine’s health journey, which started several months ago, when he boarded a van headed to EASEL.
At the end of his ride, however, Blaine found himself fighting a serious virus and limping around his cage.
“Blaine is not just any kitten,” says Dr. Georgia Arvanitis, vice president, director of grants at EASEL. “He’s already survived a terrible virus with a very high fever, and a unique surgery at four months old that made his legs even-sized. Before that surgery, his knees were very swollen and his foster mom said he had a hard time running and playing with other kittens. Afterwards, Blaine quickly started attacking feather toys and pouncing on his house mates.”
Blaine’s surgery will cost $2,000, but EASEL has set up a campaign on Waggle, a platform specially designed for animals with a medical need, whether a shelter pet waiting for a home or an owner’s pet. Waggle is the only crowdfunding source that pays the animal hospital directly and 100% of the funds donated to this campaign will go to Blaine’s care.
“With the help of EASEL’s amazing volunteers and our veterinary partners, we were able to help Blaine recover from his illness when he arrived, but he needs this surgery as the next step to a full recovery,” says Arvanitis. “We are asking for the help of our generous community to help save Blaine and give him a happy and healthy life.”
His current foster guardian says Blaine is a unique kitten. Not only does he like adventures, but he is actually an avid video game player.
“He is big into computer games,” Arvantis said. “You can find Blaine at his iPad in the afternoon, thinking, hunting, stalking, but then he’s ready for a nap. How can you not love that little boy who is crazy about his game apps?”
Anyone who would like to donate can visit Blaine’s Waggle Campaign page.
EASEL uses several other sources to raise money and supplies for its shelter animals. Residents can find out more about EASEL at facebook.com/EASELNJ.