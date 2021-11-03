Ewing School Board President Lisa Hall McConnell, Vice President Anthony Messina and board member Deborah Delutis won re-election to three, three-year seats on the board on Nov. 2.

Election 2021

According to unofficial results from the Mercer County Clerk's office, the three edged out challenger Crystal Fedeli.

The numbers as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 were as follows:

  • Messina, 5,625 votes (27.81%)
  • Delutis, 5,308 (26.25%)
  • McConnell, 4,820 (23.83%)
  • Fedeli, 4,470 (22.10%)

Other races

Mercer County Commissioner results: Democrats Kristin McLaughlin, Samuel Frisby and Terrance Stokes were running ahead of Republicans Michael Chianese, Richard Balgowan and Andrew Kotula.

  • McLaughlin, 54,363 (21.42%)
  • Frisby, 53,459 (21.6%)
  • Stokes, 53,298, (21%)
  • Chianese, 31,317 (12.34%)
  • Balgowan, 31,002 (12.21%)
  • Kotula, 30,395 (11.97%)

County Surrogate: Democrat Diane Gerofsky appears to have defeated Republican Douglas Miles.

  • Gerofsky, 59,204 (66.24%)
  • Miles, 30,176 (33.76%)

State Senate, 15th District: Incumbent Democrat Shirley Turner appears to have defeated Republican Susan Gaul by a wide margin.

  • Turner, 35,746 (71.41%)
  • Gaul, 14,150 (28.59%) 

State Assembly, 15th District: The Democrats were also well ahead in the Assembly race. Incumbents Anthony Verrelli and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson defeated lone Republican Patricia Johnson and Independent Pedro Reyes.

  • Verrelli, 34,350 (40.41%)
  • Reynolds-Jackson, 34,081 (40.09%)
  • Johnson, 14,660 (17.25%)
  • Reyes, 1,915 (2.25%)