Ewing School Board President Lisa Hall McConnell, Vice President Anthony Messina and board member Deborah Delutis won re-election to three, three-year seats on the board on Nov. 2.
According to unofficial results from the Mercer County Clerk's office, the three edged out challenger Crystal Fedeli.
The numbers as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 were as follows:
- Messina, 5,625 votes (27.81%)
- Delutis, 5,308 (26.25%)
- McConnell, 4,820 (23.83%)
- Fedeli, 4,470 (22.10%)
Other races
Mercer County Commissioner results: Democrats Kristin McLaughlin, Samuel Frisby and Terrance Stokes were running ahead of Republicans Michael Chianese, Richard Balgowan and Andrew Kotula.
- McLaughlin, 54,363 (21.42%)
- Frisby, 53,459 (21.6%)
- Stokes, 53,298, (21%)
- Chianese, 31,317 (12.34%)
- Balgowan, 31,002 (12.21%)
- Kotula, 30,395 (11.97%)
County Surrogate: Democrat Diane Gerofsky appears to have defeated Republican Douglas Miles.
- Gerofsky, 59,204 (66.24%)
- Miles, 30,176 (33.76%)
State Senate, 15th District: Incumbent Democrat Shirley Turner appears to have defeated Republican Susan Gaul by a wide margin.
- Turner, 35,746 (71.41%)
- Gaul, 14,150 (28.59%)
State Assembly, 15th District: The Democrats were also well ahead in the Assembly race. Incumbents Anthony Verrelli and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson defeated lone Republican Patricia Johnson and Independent Pedro Reyes.
- Verrelli, 34,350 (40.41%)
- Reynolds-Jackson, 34,081 (40.09%)
- Johnson, 14,660 (17.25%)
- Reyes, 1,915 (2.25%)