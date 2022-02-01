Ballet originated in Italy in Renaissance Italy in the early 1500’s. Dancers were entertaining royalty and aristocrats with dances showing strength, grace and beauty. Today, this dance is even more popular, and not for royalty alone anymore.
There is a ballet training center in Hamilton that is helping to make champions in dance, not just here but beyond. Ballet Central New Jersey has been in its Hamilton location for 10 years now and is sending students out into the ballet world.
Located on Tennis Court near the popular Ice Land Skating Center, Ballet Central New Jersey has three large dance studios and has recently nearly tripled in size. Director-owners Alexander Dutko and Thiago Silva have created something different that focuses on dance artistry and getting the student dancers out into real world competition and companies.
Originally, the owners decided on Hamilton for their facility because of the enthusiasm about young people activities in town. Ten years later, with an expanded facility, the center is full steam ahead. While pursuing this article, more than a dozen dancers, coach and parents are in Miami, Florida for the 2022 Miami International Ballet Competition, where dancers come from all over the U.S. and the world to compete in a myriad of categories.
One of the students in Miami for the competition is Livia Childers, from Hamilton. Childers has been a student at Ballet CNJ since 2014. She has won Top Prize at the Miami International Ballet Competition in 2020 as a soloist and in the pas de deux division. She has also received a silver medal and a bronze medal in contemporary pas de deux at the Young American Gran Prix Finals in 2020 and 2021.
The categories in ballet competitions are individual performer, where the dance must perform three solo dances, two classical and one contemporary. Solo dance pieces are generally under 2.5 minutes and the classical dances are well known as they may have been performed literally for centuries.
The category for pairs, Pas de deux is a term meaning “step of two” in French and of course is performed by two dancers. These performances are about 3.5 minutes in duration.
The ensemble category may have from 3 and up to 16 dancers with up to 4 minute performances. The selection of dance may be either classical or contemporary.
Artistic director Dutko says that all competitors get to be highlighted in these competitions as the number on the stage is relatively low. “We stress to show the passion for the dance and the joy of the performers,” he says.
“Like many artistic pursuits, there is much practice, rehearsal, training, the blue collar work that goes in to making a beautiful dance.” Dutko says.
He uses the word passion again and again. “We are not happy that these students do well here, we want them to be out in the world! We know that early success can create a lifetime of enjoyment in ballet.”
Dutko received his training on scholarship at the Nutmeg Conservatory, School of American Ballet, and the Universal Ballet Academy (formerly the Kirov Academy) and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at American Ballet Theatre. In Miami City Ballet, he performed under the direction of Edward Villella with the American Repertory Ballet. He was also on the faculty at Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts teaching BFA students.
School director Thiago Silva is originally from Rio de Janeiro. After his early dance training in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, Florida, he has performed all over the U.S. He has also taught at Rutgers University.
“Passion for ballet is what we wish to teach here, ” Dutko says. Indeed the passion shows in sends dancers to Florida to compete, but there is an even higher competition that Ballet CNJ is sending a dancer to compete in.
The Prix de Lausanne has been held since 1973 in Montreux Switzerland, and is the most prestigious classical ballet competition in the world. The contest is for 15-18 year olds and it is to identify, promote and help the best young dance talents around the world. The candidates submitted videos of themselves and this year 71 young dancers from all over the world were invited to compete. This year, the competition runs from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.
One of the selected few is Micah Levine, who may be the first dancer from New Jersey ever selected. The Ballet CNJ team is super excited, as is Micah. “I am excited, my whole family is going and we will be in Europe for 16 days,” Levine says.
Levine has been a student at Ballet CNJ for 3 years and just turned 16. He is now tall, strong and graceful. Watching him rehearse is like watching an athlete prepare for the finals. He does not seem to be intimidated by the field of competitors from Russia, France, China, Korea and Australia. Levine seems very comfortable and the whole school seems to be relishing this competition and wishing him well.
Levine is also visiting the famed John Crank School of Ballet in Stuttgart, Germany. Where other kids his age are visiting potential colleges, his visit may end up in an audition and scholarship offer.
The finalists of the Prix de Lausanne competition are often offered spots with leading ballets of the world and possible principal dancer positions. This competition is basically an audition on a world stage.
Dutko cannot say enough about Levine. “His work ethic, understanding of the mechanics, studying of the classics and the pure joy he shows in performing. He is a tremendous dancer and will only get better. He has put in the work and we think he will really succeed. The whole school is proud of him.”
Ballet Central New Jersey really looks to offer something for everyone with an interest in ballet. They have Young Dancer classes for those from 18 months and up to adults. The older dancers have basic, pre-professional and professional programs to choose from.
Having international competition medal winners in the school programs is very exciting and encouraging to the younger set. The school is surprisingly affordable and has enough classes to accommodate pure beginners up to adult students.
The school currently has 125 students at the various levels and aims to keep classes small, passionate and to instill the high ideals needed to succeed. The school puts on three performances a year at Villa Victoria School in Ewing.
“It is one of the few locations in the area where the stage is large enough to have a ballet performance,” Dutko says.
Drawing a large portion of students from Hamilton and the surrounding towns, the parents see the difference in their young dancers. Tara Dorsey of North Hanover, NJ brings her daughter Annabelle to Ballet CNJ twice a week.
“Annabelle is 4, and we have been coming here twice a week for two years. We drive 45 minutes because she loves it so. She loves the ballet. That is all she wants to do. We saw a video, looked at all the schools in the area and decided on here. Annabelle is very mature about dancing and takes it very seriously. We are so happy for the dancers currently in Miami and wishing Micah much success in Switzerland. The whole school is excited.”
With three large studios, the largest accommodating 100, a large staff and many guest instructors who dance alongside the students, the school is does well offering daytime, afternoon, and summer intensive classes.
The Ballet Central New Jersey lobby and waiting area for parents is well equipped and upscale. There is Wi-Fi, charging stations and refreshments available.
The ballet is obviously not only for the aristocracy. As Director Dutko states, “If the passion for ballet is there, we have enough levels for all. We have something for everyone and we wish it to go forward, out into the world!”
Ballet Central New Jersey. 4 Tennis Court, Hamilton NJ 08619. Phone: (609) 249-4066.