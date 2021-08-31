Trenton, NJ (08648)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.