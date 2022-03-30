We love our dogs. We pamper them. We pamper them a lot. We clear the snow for them. We make beds for them. We talk to them, celebrate their birthdays, walk with them and we sometimes take better care of them than we do ourselves.
It is said more pets were acquired during the pandemic as people were working from home and needed companionship. Dogs were also a reason to go for a long walk during work hours. Now more people are worried about their pet’s well being as they resume going back to work.
Speaking with people in the pet industry in Hamilton, more than once I heard the word family. Not as in “part of the family,” but just “family.”
One place to visit with your family is Bag of Bones Barkery. Located in Mercerville Shopping Center on Route 33, Bag of Bones has enlarged to 12,000 square feet and is an anchor of the shopping center. Owners Melissa and Gregg Bernhardt began the barkery in 2005, and they know what dogs like.
Dogs like homemade baked goods that their owners can feel good about giving them. Everything is made from scratch in the bakery located in the rear of the store.
The Barkery’s goal is to provide natural nutrition and ensure the area dogs and cats have a healthy and long life. They started with seven original recipes. Now they offer a gourmet line, meat treats, jerky, peanut butter treats, cupcakes and birthday cakes, as well as raw and gently cooked foods. “Everything is human grade,” Melissa says. “We have a new carrot cake, and four flavors of frozen yogurt; strawberry, blueberry and birthday cake. In the holiday season we offer apple cider and candy cane flavors too. Everything is all natural and vet approved. I would put our carrot cake up against a regular bakery’s.”
“We know the customers and their dogs and they trust our ingredients, knowledge and control of our process.”
“We have 6 bakers working 5 days a week to produce the baked goods. Foods and treats account for a majority of the business, but we also offer everything that the online only stores offer, and usually at a lower price.” Gregg Bernhardt says.
The Bernhardts are both graduates of Nottingham High School and have roots in the community. Melissa’s mother, Linda Antal, is in charge of the baking and also helps develop new recipes. Her dad Steve Antal, a retired carpenter, built many of the stores, shelves and fixtures, including the huge Snack Shack in the store, which houses baked goods while resembling an oversized dog house. Gregg’s sister and other family members have also been part of the staff. Bag of Bones employs 13 people.
Melissa left her job as a mechanical engineer and Gregg left his job as a journalist to start their dream of baking treats for dogs. Their dog Chloe was the impetus for the dog on the Bag of Bones, logo. Chloe is gone now, but their current two Golden Retrievers, Jake and Ellie can frequently be seen at the Barkery.
Dogs are welcome in the store and they really seem to enjoy coming in as they know the will most likely leave with a treat. The dogs are well behaved and really seem to enjoy the company of other dog shoppers as well.
“A few cats come in,” says Gregg, “but the overwhelming pet visitors are dogs. They get so excited. We once had a huge Siberian husky who was so enamored by the treats, he was licking the front glass of the display case.”
“We often know the dog’s names before we remember the owner’s names. We have known these dogs from when they are a puppy to when they are an old dog. We used to do birthday parties, and wow, was that fun. It just became too much to handle. The dogs and the people really loved it.” Says Gregg.
“Our photo shoots are very popular events. We offer a chance to get your pet’s photo with Santa and the Easter bunny. There is no charge but a donation is requested for local animal rescue charities. The photos are nice and the outtakes are hilarious!” Melissa says.
Bag of Bones also offers their own branded natural food. Tara and Paul Summerfield of Yardville, were in the store picking up two fifty pound bags of the Barkery branded dry food for their Bull Mastiff, Kilo. “He loves the food and he loves to come to the store. He knows the routine and is on his best behavior here. He is a 150-pound dog, so he needs a good supply of food!” Paul Summerfield laughs.
Bubbles Away Pet Spa and Boutique is also a great place to pamper your dog. Located in Briarwood Shopping Village on Kuser Road, the pet salon is also a family affair. Shannon McCarthy, her brother, Donovan Gallagher, and their mom Jayne are the three owners of the salon, which started in Hamilton in 2016.
They have six groomers and offer bathing, pedicures, hair coloring, tooth brushing, nail polishing and more. “We can prepare your dog for any event party or holiday,” McCarthy says.
Racks of ribbons, little hats, and other adornments offer testimony that your dog will be the belle of the ball. The walk in tubs make the bathing, easy fun and relaxing for the dog patrons. A special water and soap applicator make an efficient way to get the clients wet, soapy, rinsed and clean.
They provide service to about 24 dogs per weekday, maybe 30-35 on Saturdays. “We love dogs and want them to look their best,” McCarthy says.
Longtime employee Laynie Zak specializes in coloring and scissoring of poodles and Bichon Frise dogs. Also specializing in scissor cutting is owner Jayne Gallagher, whose work was spotted on Instagram by the dog grooming competition TV series, Pooch Perfect, a TV show where groomers compete a la Top Chef. Gallagher traveled to Los Angeles for the competition, and did well to represent the salon.
McCarthy has been grooming since she was a teenager, when she accompanied her mother to grooming school. “Most of the dogs like the baths. The walk in tub, stand up dryers and loving staff relax the dogs and they actually have a good time here.” The average appointment for a bath, blow dry, cut and style takes about two hours.
With people going back to work, day care for dogs becomes a need. People wish for their “family” pets to be cared for and entertained while they return to the office. One option is K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel on Quakerbridge Road. Open now for 3 years the day care and boarding facility prides itself on its pampering and its cleanliness.
The resort hosts dogs for the day or for extended stays. There are cage-free luxury suites that measure 8’ x 8’ with raised bed, window for natural light and television monitor tuned to Dog TV. There are smaller executive rooms and also traditional compartment boarding.
K9 Resorts is a franchise business started by two Fanwood brothers as a natural growth of their teenage dog walking business. Now nationwide with 17 franchises operating and 50 more in the process of opening.
District manager Rich Schlatter says he can really feel the affection for the dogs and the pet care business. “We only do three things, boarding, bathing and daycare. And we do these three very well. Our staff are highly trained, the dogs are screened to be 100% dog and people friendly and the dogs play all day!” Schlatter says.
The staff are trained and certified in dog behaviors, first aid, CPR, bathing and canine body language. With about 40 dogs coming in daily for daycare and even more on weekends for boarding the 7,000-square-foot facility employs a staff of 20 full and part time.
“The air is purified by UV/GI filters, the floors are microban material, the bowls get washed in industrial dishwashers, and even the outdoor artificial grass is sanitized. We are very serious about cleanliness and it is noticeable. I love to walk people in for a tour, because the bright clean building actually looks like a hotel.” Schlatter says.
Dogs are separated into large and smaller breeds and are monitored by an attendant while outside. “This is the best job I have ever had,” Schlatter says. “I love to come to work. It is such a happy place.”