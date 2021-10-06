The Amazing Pumpkin Carve, back for its 7th year, will again be a drive-through for visitors to experience from their cars, as it was last year.
The Amazing Pumpkin Carve is a fundraiser for the the nonprofit Hopewell Valley Arts Council. Forty colossal pumpkins will be carved and electrified by many of the area’s most talented artists and displayed in a twinkling drive-thru. Smiling skulls, goopy ghouls and even a giant crow are only a few of the creatures carved by artists in recent years.
The Amazing Pumpkin Carve will be open to the public from today, Wednesday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 10 at Woolsey Park, 221 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road, Titusville. The cost of admission is $25 per vehicle. No oversized vehicles permitted.
In addition to the pumpkins, there will be creepy decor, a giant movie screen, and live or DJ’ed music throughout the weekend, and a giant movie screen. Visitors will also receive free mini pumpkins while supplies last. Popcorn and cider will be available for purchase.
The arts council says that proceeds from ticket sales benefit artist-carvers’ honoraria and fund other Hopewell Valley Arts Council arts-related programs.
“Carving giant pumpkins has become my favorite annual tradition with the Hopewell Valley Arts Council,” said returning pumpkin carver Barbara DiLorenzo, a local art teacher and children’s book author and illustrator. “I love the break in routine from teaching clay sculpture to students, to planning, sketching, then finally scooping a slimy pumpkin on carving day. I’m always in awe of what my fellow artists achieve with their own pumpkin sculptures. It’s a really great community of creative people.”