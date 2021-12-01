Photographs by Lawrence Township resident Eddie Dzik are on exhibit through the winter in the historic barn at Terhune Orchards.
Dzik was raised in Lawrence Township. After graduating from Lawrence High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Tampa’s Sykes College of Business.
Dzik says he began photographing both local and national parks to document their ever-changing landscapes, and to show his love for the outdoors and concern for environmental preservation.
Recently, he has been assisting National Geographic photographer Michael Yamashita working on the creation of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
“Through his photography, Eddie strives to share his vision of nature in hopes to grow awareness of the beauty of our natural resources and remind others of the importance of protecting and preserving them,” said a news release.
Dzik’s portfolio can be viewed at eddiedzik.myportfolio.com.