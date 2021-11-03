Incumbents Jo Ann Groeger and Kevin Van Hise and first-time candidate Robert Pluta won election to the Lawrence Township School Board in the Nov. 2 school election.
Three other candidates sought election to the board—Lauren Berger, Falk Engel and Drew Greenspan.
Unofficial results as of 9 a.m. on Nov. 4 were as follows:
- Groeger, 4,065 (20.97%)
- Van Hise, 3,283 (16.94%)
- Pluta, 3,117 (16.08%)
- Santos 2,559 (13.20%)
- Engel, 2,438 (12.58%)
- Berger, 1,999 (10.31%)
- Greenspan, 1,920 (9.91%)
Pluta will be filling the seat being vacated by board member Joyce Scott, who opted to not seek re-election. All three terms are for three-years.
* * *
In the race for two, four-year council seats, incumbent council members Chris Bobbitt and James Kownacki were unopposed.
- Bobbitt, 6,593 (50.05%)
- Kownacki, 6,580 (49.95%)
Other races
Mercer County Commissioner results: Democrats Kristin McLaughlin, Samuel Frisby and Terrance Stokes were running ahead of Republicans Michael Chianese, Richard Balgowan and Andrew Kotula.
- McLaughlin, 54,363 (21.42%)
- Frisby, 53,459 (21.6%)
- Stokes, 53,298, (21%)
- Chianese, 31,317 (12.34%)
- Balgowan, 31,002 (12.21%)
- Kotula, 30,395 (11.97%)
County Surrogate: Democrat Diane Gerofsky appears to have defeated Republican Douglas Miles.
- Gerofsky, 59,204 (66.24%)
- Miles, 30,176 (33.76%)
State Senate, 15th District: Incumbent Democrat Shirley Turner appears to have defeated Republican Susan Gaul by a wide margin.
- Turner, 35,746 (71.41%)
- Gaul, 14,150 (28.59%)
State Assembly, 15th District: The Democrats were also well ahead in the Assembly race. Incumbents Anthony Verrelli and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson defeated lone Republican Patricia Johnson and Independent Pedro Reyes.
- Verrelli, 34,350 (40.41%)
- Reynolds-Jackson, 34,081 (40.09%)
- Johnson, 14,660 (17.25%)
- Reyes, 1,915 (2.25%)