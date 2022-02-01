The League of Women Voters of Lawrence Township, part of the national and state League of Women Voters organization, is offering its Annual Youth Leadership Award for 2022.
The LWVLT will award up to $2,000 to a student or students who exemplify civic leadership in their community. The Lawrence LWV primarily serves Lawrence, Trenton and Ewing with voter education and voter services. High school students from these three districts are eligible to be considered.
The Lawrence League of Women Voters invites graduating high school seniors to highlight how they have demonstrated civic leadership in their community.
The League will present one or more awards in late May 2022. Application requirements are intentionally broad and open to all high school seniors engaged in any form of civic action.
Submissions are due by April 1. To be considered, email LWVofLawrence@gmail.com with either a one-page essay, a one-minute video, or any other creative work. Application form: forms.gle/VXcdAJocBVXavzg26.
“We are looking forward to presenting our youth leadership award again this year. Thanks to the generosity of our members and community, we are able to award $2,000 in 2022,” said LWVLT Co-chair Katharine Schumacher. “The pandemic has put unimaginable stress on students everywhere, yet we continue to be impressed by the leadership and civic action taken by students for their communities,”
“Our goal is to celebrate the youth leaders in our communities who are stepping up to lead their peers under very difficult circumstances. The League is here to support, applaud, and promote our next generation of civic leaders.
If there are members of the community who wants to support this scholarship fund, anyone can make a tax deductible contribution to the LWVLT Youth Leadership Award fund. All proceeds go directly to the students.” For online giving: lwvlt.org/donate-1