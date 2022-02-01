The Zoning Board of Adjustment heard seven applications at meetings on January 19 and 26.
25 Lytle Street, Grace Asagra Stanley, owner and Applicant. A C1 variance was requested to permit a one story addition in exception to the required smaller side yard setback and height to setback ratio. An additional bulk variance is required to construct a deck in exception to the required 35-foot rear yard setback.
The application was approved. It also had the unanimous approval of the Historic Preservation Commission, required due to its location in the Witherspoon-Jackson Historic District.
103 Cuyler Road, Michael Bell and Jane McCarty, owners and applicants. A C1 and C2 variance is requested to permit the construction of an attached garage in exception to the required front yard setback.
The application was approved.
140 Quaker Road, Nishi Gupta and Nora Dillon, owners and applicants. A C1 variance is requested to raise the existing house above the base flood elevation as a result of repeated recent flooding of the structure. The subject dwelling unit is located within the required front yard setback and the raising of the house is considered an increase in the existing degree of non-compliance.
This application also required Historic Preservation review. It had the approval of the HPC with requests that the applicants consult with Princeton’s land use engineer and adjust future plantings to maintain the existing character.
The application was approved.
10 Morgan Place, Christopher and Beth Ann Burkmar, owners and applicants. A C1 and C2 variance is requested to permit construction of two gable end dormers on the second floor in exception to the required side yard setback.
The application was approved.
92 Gulick Road, Norbert and Sonali Bose Thier, owners and applicants. A C1 variance is requested to permit construction of a new home in exception to the required lot area. A bulk variance is requested to permit a side entry garage in exception to the required setback from the front façade of the building.
The application was approved, despite concerns expressed by neighbors about water issues, contingent on review by the engineering department.
19 Marion Road East, Michael Gecan and Sheila Morrissey, owners and applicants. A C1 variance is requested to permit construction of a new home in exception to the required lot area.
The application was carried to February 23.
127 FitzRandolph Road, Trustees of Princeton University, owner and applicant. A use variance and related site plan application have been filed to permit the temporary use of the existing residential house at 127 FitzRandolph by the university as a construction office for the duration of the construction of the School of Environmental Studies and the School of Engineering and Applied Science project and other related project. The E2 and R2 zone lines cut through the middle of house. The construction office use is not a permitted use in the R2 zone.
The application was approved for a period not to exceed seven years.