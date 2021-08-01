Zoning Board Updates
The Zoning Board heard three applications at its July 28 meeting.
The first was the continuation of an application heard in June to construct a new home on an undersized lot on Wheatsheaf Lane — a proposal that had met with vehement opposition from neighbors (see the Echo, July 2021).
With some revisions from the applicant, including the addition of several new trees and shrubbery to the property, the application was approved unanimously.
Two additional applications were heard at the meeting:
193 South Harrison Street, Nicola Knipe, owner and applicant. Variances were requested under the c (1) criteria to permit construction of a 13’ x 20’ parking space in exception to the required front and side yard setbacks.
The application was approved, with compliments from board on the applicant’s thorough and well prepared presentation.
42 Chestnut Street, Jean Hendry, owner and applicant. A D4 floor area ratio (FAR) variance was requested to permit construction of a rear screened porch in exception the maximum floor area ratio.
The application was approved with the condition that the addition remain a screened porch rather than a fully walled enclosure.
A fourth application, variances to add parking spaces at 269 South Harrison Street, was carried to the August meeting at the request of the applicant.
The Zoning Board’s next regular meeting takes place Wednesday, August 25.
Planning Board Update: Court Club Deferred
The continuation of the Planning Board hearing on Princeton University’s controversial application to demolish three Victorian homes on Prospect Avenue and relocate the historic Court Club to accommodate new facilities for environmental science and the School of Engineering and Applied Science has been postponed.
It had been scheduled to be continued at the Planning Board’s July 8 meeting but was instead delayed by two months to allow the board time to hear other matters and will now be heard on Thursday, September 23.
For more information on the application see the July issue of the Echo.