Incumbents Deborah Blakely and Michael Cipriano won re-election to Robbinsville Council in the general election on Nov. 2.
The two defeated challenger Kiran Agrahara by an almost 20% margin. The two seats on council were for four-year terms.
Unofficial results as of 9 a.m. on Nov. 4 were as follows:
- Blakely, 2,955 (40.35%)
- Cipriano, 2,861 (39.06%)
- Agrahara, 1,508 (20.59%)
Also winning a council seat was Michael Todd (2,936 votes), who was running on the same slate with Cipriano and Blakely. Todd was running unopposed for the two-year unexpired seat vacated by Councilman Dan Schuberth, who resigned last year to take a new job in Washington, D.C.
The seat, which Blakely was appointed to in January, is required to be on this year's ballot. Blakely opted to run for one of the four-year terms rather than the two-year unexpired seat.
Blakely, Cipriano and Todd were teamed up on a slate with Mayor David Fried, who was running unopposed. Fried received 3,983 votes.
Other races
Mercer County Commissioner results: Democrats Kristin McLaughlin, Samuel Frisby and Terrance Stokes were running ahead of Republicans Michael Chianese, Richard Balgowan and Andrew Kotula.
- McLaughlin, 54,363 (21.42%)
- Frisby, 53,459 (21.6%)
- Stokes, 53,298, (21%)
- Chianese, 31,317 (12.34%)
- Balgowan, 31,002 (12.21%)
- Kotula, 30,395 (11.97%)
County Surrogate: Democrat Diane Gerofsky appears to have defeated Republican Douglas Miles.
- Gerofsky, 59,204 (66.24%)
- Miles, 30,176 (33.76%)
State Senate, 14th District: Incumbent Democrat Linda Greenstein defeated Republican Adam Elias.
- Greenstein, 36,504 (54.02%)
- Elias, 31,069 (45.98%)
State Assembly, 14th District: Incumbent Democrats Wayne DeAngelo and Daniel Benson outpaced Republicans Andrew Pachuta, Bina Shah and Independent Michael Bollentin to win re-election
- DeAngelo, 36,717 (27.76%)
- Benson, 36,145 (27.33%)
- Pachuta, 29,433 (22.25%)
- Shah, 28,579 (21.61%)
- Bollentin, 1,392 (1.05%)