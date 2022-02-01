The city’s cultural organizations continue to mark 2022 with exhibitions, theater, and music and offerings ranging from bold new work and traveling exhibitions. So, start marking your calendars and enjoy city life.
Museums and Galleries
New Jersey State Museum. “Posing Beauty in African American Culture” is a touring exhibition that museum materials say “explores the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts. Throughout the Western history of art and image-making, the relationship between beauty and art has become increasingly complex within contemporary art and popular culture.” The exhibition was organized by the department of photography and imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, and curated by its chair, Deborah Willis. Through May 22.
New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State Street, Trenton. 609-292-6464 or www.nj.gov/state/museum.
Trenton City Museum. “Painting the Moon and Beyond: Lois Dodd and Friends” highlights the artistry of the nationally known New Jersey-born artist who began her career in New York City in the 1940s, stayed committed to painting figurative scenes despite changing fashions, and is now represented in the permanent collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art, Museum of Modern Art, Cooper Union, and others. Through April 29.
Trenton City Museum, Cadwalader Park, Trenton. 609-989-3632 or www.ellarslie.org.
Artworks Trenton. “Towers: Holding On” opens the important city art center’s new year with photographer Edwin J. Torres’ family documentary photograph series that he began after the death of his mother at the start of the pandemic. The Trenton-based photographer who provides work for the Office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has published in the New York Times, Atlantic, New York Daily News, ProPublica, and others. February 1 through 26. Opening Reception, Saturday, February 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
Artworks, 19 Everett Alley and South Stockton Street, Trenton. www.artworkstrenton.org
Theater
Passage Theatre. Trenton’s nonprofit professional theater gets going in 2022 with a series of works developed by the company’s PlayLab Program.
First up is “The OK Trenton Project.” The documentary-style production uses the actual 2016 Trenton incident of the City of Trenton removing a student-created work of art — a giant hand giving the “OK” symbol — because the police claimed it was gang related. The work uses verbatim interviews with participants and community members to examine art, censorship, and community. February 3 to 20.
“Junior High #2: The Hedgepeth-Williams Story” is the company’s Theatre for Families and Young Audiences Show opening in late March. Created with the famous Trenton school’s current students, the story focuses on the historic story of two Trenton mothers, Gladys Hedgepeth and Berline Williams, whose challenge to the Trenton Board of Education segregation practices led to the 1944 New Jersey Supreme Court ruling that ended segregation in New Jersey public schools and led the way to 1954 United State Supreme Court ruling “Brown vs. Board of Education,” making public school segregation unconstitutional. March 30 through April 3.
“Group!” ends the season in May. The world premiere musical tells the story of six women of different backgrounds and economic class who are brought together by their common battle against addiction. May 5 through 22.
Passage Theater at Mill Hill Playhouse, 205 East Front Street, Trenton. 609-392-0766 or www.passagetheatre.org.
CURE Insurance Arena. “Trolls LIVE!” is a live version of the animated TV show. The two-act interactive production features singing, dancing, scene projection, puppetry, and special effects. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10 and 11.
Cure Insurance Arena, 81 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton. 609-656-3200 or www.cureinsurancearena.com.
Concerts
Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey. “Porgy & Bess,” the concert version, opens the year in February and features noted baritone Keith Spencer, soprano Heather Hill, and the Lincoln University Concert Choir. Sunday, February 27, 7:30 p.m.
“Carnival of the Animals” follows in the War Memorial Ball Room in March. In addition to French composer Camille Saint-Saens’ 1886 work that gives the concert its name, the zoologically themed event includes 19th century Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee,” Bach’s “Sheep May Safely Graze,” Gershwin’s “Walking the Dog,” and others. Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.
“The Genius of John Williams” wraps up CPNJ’s season in April. A celebration of Williams’ film and event compositions, the program includes the “Star Wars Suite,” “E.T. Adventures on Earth,” “Olympic Fanfare,” and “Escapades for Saxophone and Orchestra from ‘Catch Me if you Can,’” the latter featuring guest saxophonist Jonathan Wintingham. Saturday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.
Capital Philharmonic, War Memorial Building, 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton. www.capitalphilharmonic.org.
Capital Singers of Trenton. The city-based choir group goes on the road in March and bring its “The Passing of the Year” concert to Incarnation-St. James Parish, 1545 Pennington Road, Ewing, Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., and St. David’s Episcopal Church, 90 South Main Street, Cranbury, Sunday, March 13, 4 p.m.
Then look for its annual spring concert. Titled “Looking Back/Moving Forward,” it is set to be presented at Sacred Heart Church, 343 South Broad Street, Trenton, Sunday, May 1, 4 p.m.
More information: www.capitalsingers.org.
Dance
Russian Ballet Theatre’s production of “Swan Lake,” featuring the choreography of Mariinsky Theater and State Music Theatre artist Nadezhda Kalinia, arrives in Trenton as part of its national tour. $35 to $90. Tuesday, February 15, 7:30 p.m.
Patriots Theater at Trenton War Memorial, 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton. www.russianballettheatre.com/tickets.
Jazz and Underground
The Candlelight Lounge. The region’s most authentic jazz club offers Saturday concerts featuring seasoned working artists. Shows run from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. and include a free buffet and $10 drink minimum. It is located at 24 Passaic Street. www.jazztrenton.com.
And the Basement at the Mill Hill Saloon has an erratic schedule of performances by bands everywhere from Trenton and the region to national and international groups.
Find them at 300 South Broad Street or check the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/millhillsaloon.