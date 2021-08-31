Trenton, NJ (08648)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.