The image of the Wyeth painting on the January 2023 cover of the Trenton Downtowner still catches my eyes whenever I see it.
Considering the controversy over this painting that began last summer, I recall and offer a 1775 General George Washington thought: “Perseverance and Spirit have done Wonders in all ages.”
And I implore all Trentonians to demonstrate perseverance and good spirit in efforts to keep the Wyeth painting in Trenton.
In the “spirit” of full disclosure, I serve on the Thomas Edison State University (TESU) Foundation Board and became involved with the University in September 2021. However, I am writing as a Trentonian, not as a representative of TESU in any way.
My loyalties clearly are to Trenton, where I started employment 28 years ago, moved in 2000, and have worked for, or served on, the boards of several organizations.
From 2007-2010 I co-founded I Am Trenton Community Foundation and am a 16-year member of the Trenton NAACP Executive Committee.
It is with this background that I ask everyone to consider two different but not-mutually exclusive goals.
The first valiant goal is to keep the Wyeth painting in Trenton where we believe it belongs since it depicts “the ladies of Trenton” welcoming President-Elect George Washington. (Note: Some of us are hesitant in our admiration due to the choice of who is represented and how, but that is for a historic art interpretation discussion rather than here.)
I also believe that TESU has an equally valiant goal to monetize the painting to advance its noble mission of serving adult learners with many students from our city/region. And I know that Dr. Merodie Hancock, the current TESU president who follows 35-year-former president Dr. George Pruitt, is committed to serving our Trenton community well.
In addition to its noble mission, I believe TESU’s desire to sell the painting makes sense from my experience serving on the boards of educational institutions: When possible, “all” organizations are best eliminating activities that are not part of their core mission.
And, currently, TESU does not have a facility like a museum/space where two-story works of art can assuredly be well-maintained. The Wyeth painting is located in the TESU townhouses which have a roof that provides beautiful natural light but can present challenges in inclement weather. The painting is currently, like last year, covered in plastic to keep it protected during winter months.
I argue that we can work on a solution that will meet our community goal of keeping the Wyeth painting in Trenton and TESU’s goal of monetizing the painting so that the proceeds can be used to advance its worthy mission.
As background, I must admit that, at first, I was skeptical of Trenton Historical Society’s (THS) messaging about TESU’s plans to sell the painting as being one-sided. However, having been a member of THS for years (I encourage membership, which I just renewed), I realized that the messaging was intended to be in the city’s best interest.
Because of the mutual interest in serving the city well, I have confidence that we can develop a mutually beneficial solution by working together to meet the needs of everyone involved.
I am working with dozens of fellow Trentonians on a new effort named Revolutionary Trenton which, at first, will explore community priorities in leveraging our assets — of course some historic ones including the Wyeth painting — to create more economic development and other opportunities for community members.
As part of this effort, we will begin feasibility work around fundraising (with a few donations already promised) to try to keep the Wyeth painting in the city. We will also identify possible locations, understanding the need to keep it protected and attractively and accessibly displayed.
It may take a while, but I commit to working on this with others in our community until an acceptable outcome is achieved. (I know that the only acceptable outcome, to many, is that the painting stays in the city.) Community members involved with Revolutionary Trenton so far include: Karen Andrade-Mims, The Fathers’ Center; Reggie and Maurice Hallett, 1911 Smokehouse; Pastor Karen Hernandez-Granzen, Westminster Presbyterian Church; and John Hatch of Clarke Caton Hintz and a THS board member.
Also, I had an excellent conversation about this with Karl Flesch, who has led THS’s efforts to keep the Wyeth painting in the city and does a great deal for our community including serving as board chair for the Trenton Museum Society at Ellarslie.
I, and Karl joins me, will follow George Washington’s “wonder-working” recommendation to persevere and demonstrate great spirit in our efforts to keep the Wyeth painting in Trenton while creating a win-win situation for all involved.
Our Trenton community is great and I am filled with pride when I think about all that the city has accomplished since its founding more than 300 years ago and all that we are yet to accomplish going forward.
Deb D’Arcangelo, Trenton