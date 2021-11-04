Voters in Plainsboro didn't have many options at the polls on Nov. 2—candidates in all the local races were running uncontested.
In the race for two seats on Plainsboro Township Committee, incumbent Democrats Deputy Mayor Neil Lewis (3,366 votes) and Nuran Nabi (3,294 votes) were re-election to three-year seats, according to unofficial results posted by the Middlesex County Clerk's Office as of noon on Nov. 4.
In the election for two Plainsboro seats on the WW-P Board of Education, incumbent Rachel Juliana (2,668 votes) and newcomer Pooja Bansal (2,396 votes) were elected to three-year terms.
There were 60 write-in votes in the township committee race, and 57 write-in votes in the school board election.
Other races
Middlesex County Commissioner: Incumbent Democrats Ronald G. Rios and Shanti Narra were re-elected to the Board of County Commissioners over Republicans Patricia Badovinac and Gerald Shine.
- Rios, 101,580 (28.42%)
- Narra, 98,927 (27.68%)
- Shine, 78,402 (21.93%)
- Badovinac, 78,289 (21.90%)
In the race for a one-year unexpired term on the Board of Commissioners, Democrat Chanelle Scott McCullum defeated Republican Joellen N. Arrabito.
- McCullum, 101,241 (56.44%)
- Arrabito, 77,991 (43.48%)
Middlesex County Surrogate: Democrat Claribel Cortes defeated Republican Chhavi Dharayan.
- Cortes, 103,193 (57.50%)
- Dharayan, 76,120 (42.42%)
State Senate, 14th District: Incumbent Democrat Linda Greenstein defeated Republican Adam Elias.
- Greenstein, 36,504 (54.02%)
- Elias, 31,069 (45.98%)
State Assembly, 14th District: Incumbent Democrats Wayne DeAngelo and Daniel Benson outpaced Republicans Andrew Pachuta, Bina Shah and Independent Michael Bollentin to win re-election
- DeAngelo, 36,717 (27.76%)
- Benson, 36,145 (27.33%)
- Pachuta, 29,433 (22.25%)
- Shah, 28,579 (21.61%)
- Bollentin, 1,392 (1.05%)